TNPL 2023, Match 22, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The action in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 shifts to Tirunelveli for the final phase of this year’s competition. The 22nd match will see the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans take on the Salem Spartans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played five games so far, managing to win only two. They are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They suffered a loss against the Dindigul Dragons in their last game.

Being asked to bat first, the Tamizhans posted 173 on the board at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to contributions from Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (45) and Vijay Shankar (43). The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will be hoping to bounce back in the Tirunelveli leg.

Salem Spartans are also struggling in TNPL 2023. They have won only a single game out of five and are sitting below the Tamizhans. They suffered a heavy loss against the Lyca Kovai Kings in their previous outing.

Sunny Sandhu picked up three wickets with the ball but they struggled otherwise as the Kovai Kings finished their innings on 199/8. They faltered in the chase as they got bundled out on 120 to lose the game by 79 runs. The Spartans will have to be at their absolute best while taking on the Tamizhans.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Match Details:

Match: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans, Match 22, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 1 2023, Saturday, 3:15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground is expected to be a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement. The surface settles as the game progresses.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Tirunelveli on Saturday are expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Probable XIs

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Probable XI

S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, NS Chaturved (c), S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy

Salem Spartans

Probable XI

Amit Sathvik (wk), Akash Sumra, Kaushik Gandhi, Maan Bafna, S Abishiek, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Rajendran Karthikeyan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Match Prediction

Both sides are really struggling in TNPL 2023. They will hope that the change in venue will result in a change in fortunes. Both will be looking to start the Tirunelveli leg on a winning note.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans look strong as compared to the Salem Spartans and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Vijay Shankar to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes