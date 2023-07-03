TNPL 2023, Match 27, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The 27th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see the Siechem Madurai Panthers take on the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have won three games and lost as many in the competition. They have their fate in their own hands. A win in their last league game against the Tamizhans will see them qualify for the playoffs. They suffered a heavy loss against the Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game.

The bowlers went on a journey as the Kovai Kings posted a mammoth 208 on the board. In reply, the Madurai’s batters tried hard but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they lost the game by 44 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best against the Tamizhans on Tuesday.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination from the TNPL 2023. They have managed to win only two games out of six and need to win their last game against the Panthers by a big game to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs. They lost to the Salem Spartans on Saturday.

The Tamizhans did a decent job of knocking over the Spartans on 155, with Bhuvaneswaran P finishing with three wickets. The batters didn’t going in the chase as they finished their innings on 147/9 to fall short of the target by eight runs. They will hope that they beat the Panthers comprehensively.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Details:

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 27, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 4th 2023, Tuesday, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a belter of a track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally have a good time batting here. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tirunelveli is expected to hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on Tuesday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Probable XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, Washington Sundar, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, K Deeban Lingesh, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Probable XI

S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Gohulmoorthi S, Rajendran Vivek, NS Chaturved (c), S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Prediction

A win for the Panthers will see them qualify for the playoffs. The Tamizhans need to win by a big margin to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Another exciting contest awaits us on Tuesday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

