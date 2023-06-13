TNPL 2023, Match 3, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Siechem Madurai Panthers will lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. This high-octane clash will be held at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won five games out of seven to qualify for the playoffs. They lost to Lyca Kovai Kings in the Eliminator to get knocked out of the competition. They will be eager to go all the way in this edition of the TNPL.

Hari Nishanth has been handed the responsibility of leading the Panthers in the upcoming edition. They have a relatively young side who will be eyeing their second title.

Nellai Royal Kings, meanwhile, qualified for the playoffs last year but lost to the Chepauk Super Gillies in the first qualifier. They again went down against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the second qualifier and failed to reach the final.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik will be leading the Royal Kings in TNPL 2023 and will be looking to grab their maiden title in the upcoming edition.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Details:

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match 3, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 14 2023, Wednesday, 3 pm IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore is generally a good surface to bat on. But since it’s a day game, we may see the spinners play a major role while bowling here. The ball may hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Coimbatore on Wednesday is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Probable XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Krish Jain, Balu Surya, Washington Sundar, S Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Shijit Chandran, Murugan Ashwin, V Aaditya, V Gowtham

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik (c & wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Rithik Easwaran, Adithya Arun, NS Harish, Aswin Crist, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Prediction

Both Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings qualified for the playoffs but failed to go all the way. Both sides are thus expected to make amends and come out all guns blazing on Wednesday.

Nellai Royal Kings have a good amount of experience on their side and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

