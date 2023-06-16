TNPL 2023, Match 6, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The sixth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will witness Lyca Kovai Kings lock horns with Nellai Royal Kings at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Lyca Kovai Kings had a winning start to the tournament with a 70-run victory over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The top-order batter Sai Sudharsan smashed 86(45) to help the team reach 179/7. Shahrukh Khan's 3/20 then turned things in favor of the defending champions as they kicked off their campaign with a win.

Nellai Royal Kings also had a winning start to the tournament. They defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets in their opening match. Mohan Prasath's 3/26 reduced Siechem Madurai Panthers to 126/8. In return, the team chased down the total in the 14th over.

Since both teams are in good form, we are in for a thrilling contest on Friday, June 16.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings

Match Details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match 6, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, Friday, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at SNR College Stadium is a good one to bat on. The team batting first will have an extra advantage as the dew will play a role in the evening.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings

Weather Forecast

According to the forecast, the temperature in Coimbatore on Friday will be around 30 to 35 degrees Celcius, with humidity around 61%.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Probable XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable XI

Shahrukh Khan(C), Sai Sudharsan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, K Gowtham Thamarai, U Mukilesh, J Suresh Kumar(wk), L Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, B Sachin

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik KB(C), NS Rajagopal, G Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran(wk), R Sonu Yadav, Karthick Manikandan, S Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, S Lakshay Jain, Sj Arunkumar

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Prediction

Both Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings had a winning start to the tournament. However, the defending champions have a slight advantage over Nellai Royal Kings because of in-form players like Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan.

Lyca Kovai Kings will edge past the Nellai Royal Kings in this contest.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings are likely to win the 6th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

