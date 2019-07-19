×
TNPL is a great platform for youngsters, says Kedar Jadhav

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
24   //    19 Jul 2019, 21:45 IST

Kedar Jadhav has spoken highly about the TNPL
Kedar Jadhav has spoken highly about the TNPL

Natham, Dindigul, July 19: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav lauded the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for the professional conduct of the highly successful Twenty20 event – Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League.

“Such tournaments definitely inspire youngsters to do well and it’s a great platform for them to get into IPL and Ranji teams. They also get noticed around the country because the matches are being televised,” said the 34-year-old, who graced the inaugural day’s proceedings of the fourth edition of the TNPL here on Friday.

“These leagues also help the newcomers as they rub shoulders with international and first-class cricketers,” he added.

Narayanan Jagadeesan of Dindigul Dragons is among the top players who made their mark in TNPL and were picked by Indian Premier League franchises. Jagadeesan made it to the Chennai Super Kings squad in 2018 where he caught the eye of top players like Jadhav. “We (Jagadeesan) have batted together in the nets. He’s a fantastic keeper and batsman. I hope he plays for CSK at the highest level in coming times. Tournaments like the TNPL helps such players to improve,” he added.

The facilities at the picturesque NPR College ground, which hosted the Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies clash in the evening, found appreciation from the Pune-born cricketer. 

“I love this view and I won’t mind playing cricket here. The place has a good vibe and it’s pretty scenic as well. I just got to know that Duleep trophy was played here last year. With lot of new grounds coming in recently, this will be one of the best grounds I've seen of them all,” he said.

Dwelling on his World Cup appearance, Jadhav conceded he would have liked to put up a better display. He played six matches scoring 80 runs at an average of 40.00 with his highest being 52 against Afghanistan. He bowled six overs of off-spin but went wicketless.

“It didn’t go well personally for me but that’s life, you learn and you improve,” he said.

TNPL 2019 Kedar Jadhav Press Release
