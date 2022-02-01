5 highest team totals in T20 cricket

T20 cricket, a predominantly batter-dominated format, has seen some gigantic totals tallied by teams. But the last few years in particular have witnessed sides breaching the 250-run mark on a consistent basis.

On that note, we look at the list of the top five highest team totals in T20 cricket.

Highest team totals in T20 cricket

The top five list of highest team totals in T20 cricket features three teams from different T20 leagues around the world. While one associate nation is part of the elite club, one newly established cricket-playing nation completes our list.

Here's a detailed overview of the five instances when teams recorded the highest scores in T20 cricket.

#1 Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland in 2019

Afghanistan recorded their highest T20 score of 278/3 against Ireland in 2019

Afghanistan holds the record for highest team total in T20 cricket, registering 278/3 against Ireland in the second T20I match at Dehradun in 2019. Batting first, Afghanistan rode on Hazratullah Zazai's unbeaten 162-run knock off just 62 balls - the second-highest score by a batter in T20Is.

Zazai, alongside opener Usman Ghani (73 off 48 balls) put on 236 runs for the first wicket, the highest partnership in T20Is to date.

In reply, Ireland were off to a good start courtesy of a blistering 50-ball 91 from Paul Stirling. However, with the run-rate mounting, they failed to chase down the total and eventually fell short by 84 runs.

#2 Czech Republic - 278/4 vs Turkey in 2019

The Czech Republic's 278/4 against Turkey in 2019 is second on the list of highest team totals in T20 cricket. Sudesh Wickramasekara scored a quickfire 104 off 36 balls, ably supported by Sumit Pokhriyal's quickfire 79. None of the Turkish bowlers managed to prevent the onslaught as the Czechs continued to mount pressure on their opponents.

In reply, Turkey were bundled out for just 21 runs as the Czech Republic managed to win the match by a massive 257-run margin - the record-highest margin of victory in T20I cricket.

#3 Melbourne Stars - 273/2 vs Hobart Hurricanes in 2022

Melbourne Stars' 273/2 in 20 overs is the highest team score in a T20 tournament

Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind 154* knock helped the Melbourne Stars post 273/2 against the Hobart Hurricanes in a group stage match of the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2021.

Maxwell was complemented by all-rounder Marcus Stonis, who scored 75 off 31 balls, with his knock including six mammoth sixes.

In reply, the Hurricanes tried to keep pace but wickets at regular intervals meant they never got an opportunity to put pressure on the Stars' bowling lineup.

In the end, the Melbourne Stars recorded a whopping 106-run win. Melbourne Stars' total of 273 is the highest team score in a T20 tournament.

#4 Trinbago Knight Riders - 267/2 vs Jamaica Tallahwahs in 2019

Trinbago Knight Riders' registered 267/2 against Jamaica Tallahwahs in CPL 2019

The Trinbago Knight Riders' 267/2 against Jamaica Tallahwahs in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is amongst the highest team totals in T20 cricket.

Colin Munro (96 off 50 balls) and Lendl Simmons (86 off 42 balls) laid the foundation for the innings with a sublime 124-run stand for the second wicket. Captain Kieron Pollard provided the innings with some much needed impetus in the end with a brisk 45 off 17 deliveries to take the Knight Riders' total past the 260-run mark.

Jamaica Tallahwah's tried their level best to chase down the total, but eventually fell short of the target by 41 runs.

#5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 263/3 vs Pune Warriors in 2013

Chris Gayle's destructive innings of 175 off 66 balls enabled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to post 263/3, the highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chris Gayle reached his hundred in just 30 balls, recording the fastest century in T20 cricket.

In reply, the now-defunct Pune team never got going, with none of their batters even registering a fifty. The RCB ultimately registered a 130-run win to cap off one of the most lopsided matches in IPL history.

Edited by Samya Majumdar