Top 10 active batsmen with most runs in Test cricket

Shashwat Pande FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.79K // 24 Sep 2018, 23:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Modern Batting Quartet

Test cricket is known as the longest and the purest form of cricket. It is the battle of attrition which continues over the course of 5 gruelling days. A batsman's, as well as a bowler's greatness in the sport, is judged by their ability to thrive in the longest form of the game.

The 3 active formats in cricket have ensured that the cricketers can pick and choose the kind of format that suits their ability which can become the measure of their success. But, this does not necessarily lead to them being classified as a great all format batsman or bowler.

These cricketers can safeguard their legacy by plying their trade in the longest format which becomes a testament to their ability. These cricketers who would have made their names in the longest format of the game by proving their mettle go on to register their names in pantheons of greats.

The purists and fanatics have over the years debated and agreed that cricket is a simple game between a bat and ball. The fact of the matter is that both the batter and the bowler will not be able to co-exist without each other in this sport because of the small margins of error.

The batter and the bowler will have to work in tandem to determine the result of the match. This has led to some great batsman that have graced the game of cricket to go against some aggressive bowlers who themselves have been at the very best with the bowl.

So, on that note here is a list of the Top 10 active batsmen who continue to pile on runs around the world in the days of spiteful pitches and unfair home advantages-

NOTE: This list will take into account the batsmen who have been selected and played in a test for their respective countries in 2018. So, batsmen like Chris Gayle(7214 runs) and Ian Bell(7727 runs) do not make the cut.

#10 Cheteshwar Pujara-India

Cheteshwar Pujara 132* Against England, Southampton

Cheteshwar Pujara had made a triple hundred at the Under-14 level and a double hundred at the Under-19 level. The unquenchable thirst for runs in the first class cricket forced the selectors to include him in the Test side. He impressed on his debut with a gutsy 72* in 4th innings of a tricky run chase against Australia in 2010.

While his ability at the longest format was never in doubt, it was his dry spell of runs outside the subcontinent that raised a few eyebrows. A dominant bottom-handed player with supple wrists and a solid defence has made him a natural successor to his mentor and idol, Rahul Dravid.

Record: 62 TESTS/ 105 INNINGS/ 4809 RUNS/ 49.57 AVG/ 15 100's/ 18 50's/ HIGHEST: 206*

1 / 10 NEXT