Top 10 Cheteshwar Pujara memes after his scintillating 79-ball 107 in the Royal London Cup

Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara's dream form for Sussex continued as he notched up a counter-attacking century in a Royal London One-Day Cup against Warwickshire on Friday.

Chasing a stiff target of 311, Sussex captain Pujara (107 in 79 balls) hit a scintillating hundred and tried his best to take his side over the line. He even smashed 22 runs in the 47th over with the asking rate climbing. However, the 34-year-old perished in the 49th over, and his team eventually lost the match by four runs.

The Indian stalwart is known for his numerous sedate yet match-defining knocks in Tests but is perceived to be too old-school for white-ball cricket in terms of his approach to batting.

Indian cricket fans were pleasantly surprised by Pujara's aggressive batsmanship in the limited overs cricket format. They took to social media platforms and expressed their views on the matter with some hilarious memes. Here are the best ones:

Cheteshwar Pujara has enjoyed a fruitful season with Sussex in 2022

After getting dropped from the Indian Test team last year, Cheteshwar Pujara chose to grind it out in the 2022 County Championship and inked a deal with the Sussex team.

He made optimum use of the opportunity by amassing 1094 runs across eight games, including three double centuries in the County Championship Division Two. Pujara roared back to form and found his rhythm, which helped him regain his spot in the Indian Test squad, which faced England in July.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Cheteshwar Pujara in the County Championship 2022:



6(15)

201*(387)

109(206)

12(22)

203(334)

16(10)

170*(197)

3(7)

46(76)

200*(368) batting

Cheteshwar Pujara in the County Championship 2022:6(15)201*(387)109(206)12(22)203(334)16(10)170*(197)3(7)46(76)200*(368) battinghttps://t.co/F7zPfDHa22

Pujara has been captaining the Sussex side in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have won two and lost two games under his captaincy. Pujara has accumulated 193 runs in those games at an impressive average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 111.56.

