Top 10 Rohit Sharma knocks in ODI cricket

Prasoon Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 828 // 15 Jun 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma has been one of the best ODI openers of the last half decade and with more than 8000 ODI runs at an average in excess of 48, Sharma has absolutely dominated white ball cricket in recent times. In an era where only four batsmen, other than Sharma, have scored double century once in ODI cricket history, Rohit has achieved the feat thrice.

With abundant talent and skill that makes him a top batsman, he has a definitive pattern to his innings where he takes his time initially and then later, dons the role of an aggressor to build pressure against the opposition..

In India's opening World Cup game against South Africa where India won by 6 wickets, we saw the other aspect of Rohit's game, the more composed and responsible side. He anchored the whole chase and took India home.

As Sharma continues to play a vital part at the top of the order for India, here is a look at the top 10 of Rohit Sharma's best knocks in ODI cricket.

#10 - 111* runs off 119 balls against Pakistan, Dubai, 2018

Rohit Sharma v Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma led India in the 2018 Asia Cup. The expectations were high for this super four clash and everyone expected Pakistan to put up a strong performance after being absolutely thrashed by India in the group stage.

Pakistan batted first and put up a fighting total of 238 for India. India had a tricky chase ahead of them due to the deteriorating, dry wicket and a full strength Pakistan bowling line-up boasting of Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali.

However, Rohit did not allow Pakistan to come into the game at any stage during the Indian innings. He scored a brilliant 111* off 119 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes en-route taking India into the finals with a resounding nine-wicket victory with more than 10 overs to spare.

He gave full respect to the good deliveries and put away the bad ones, hardly playing any false shot during the innings. Eventually, he led India to the Asia Cup triumph and finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament at a staggering average of 105.

1 / 6 NEXT