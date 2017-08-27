Top 10 spinners of all time

We take a look at the finest spinners in cricket.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 17:38 IST

Daniel Vettori

Spin bowling is an art that makes cricket more beautiful. The sight of ball drifting in the air, pitching and then changing direction is like poetry in motion.

Over the years, several spinners mastered this tough art and entertained the world with their craftsmanship. Let us pay tribute to these geniuses who literally made the batsmen dance to their tunes.

Here is a comprehensive list of the top ten spinners in world cricket.

#10 Daniel Vettori

A highly underrated spinner in the modern era, Daniel Vettori was arguably the best spinner New Zealand have ever had. The left-arm spinner had certain limitations and was never a prolific wicket-taker but was sensational in the role he played for his team.

He kept one end quiet with his spin bowling and maintained pressure. Scoring against him was tough as he was always accurate and innovative and his ODI economy rate of 4.12 justifies this claim.

For the most part of his career, he played on surfaces that had little help for the spinners and hence Vettori developed other weapons to keep himself in the contention. He was highly intelligent and played international cricket for 18 years.

He was the youngest player to represent New Zealand and he ended with 362 Test wickets and 305 ODI wickets.