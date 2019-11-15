Top 3 batsmen with most T20I runs without scoring a duck

Babar Azam

T20I is a very peculiar format, and has introduced feats and concepts that the game was alien to for much of its existence. Accordingly, there are some unique records in the format that don't always get highlighted the way the usual ones are.

To get dismissed on a duck is probably the worst thing that a batsman can suffer in a match. But there are certain cricketers who manage to unfailingly evade that moment of walking back to the pavilion without a run to their name.

Especially in a format like T20, when the onus is on the batsman to score runs at a high rate at all times, they could be excused for getting ahead of themselves and trying to play a big shot before settling down on the crease. The fast-paced nature of the game increases the chances of departing on a duck.

Here, we take a look at the top three batsmen who have scored the most T20I runs without a duck:

#3 Faf du Plessis (1363 runs)

Faf du Plessis

South Africa’s Test captain Faf du Plessis holds the incredible record of never being dismissed for a duck in T20 international cricket. He made his debut in 2012, and the last time he represented his country in the format was in March this year against Sri Lanka.

In the process, he has played 44 matches and scored 1363 runs including eight half-centuries and a century.

Du Plessis has remained a bedrock of the Proteas’ batting lineup for a long time. Despite the fact that he has had the onus of shouldering the batting order a lot of times, Du Plessis has never succumbed to the pressure.

