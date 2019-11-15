×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top 3 batsmen with most T20I runs without scoring a duck

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Nov 2019, 12:47 IST

Babar Azam
Babar Azam

T20I is a very peculiar format, and has introduced feats and concepts that the game was alien to for much of its existence. Accordingly, there are some unique records in the format that don't always get highlighted the way the usual ones are.

To get dismissed on a duck is probably the worst thing that a batsman can suffer in a match. But there are certain cricketers who manage to unfailingly evade that moment of walking back to the pavilion without a run to their name. 

Especially in a format like T20, when the onus is on the batsman to score runs at a high rate at all times, they could be excused for getting ahead of themselves and trying to play a big shot before settling down on the crease. The fast-paced nature of the game increases the chances of departing on a duck. 

Here, we take a look at the top three batsmen who have scored the most T20I runs without a duck:

#3 Faf du Plessis (1363 runs)

Faf du Plessis 
Faf du Plessis 

South Africa’s Test captain Faf du Plessis holds the incredible record of never being dismissed for a duck in T20 international cricket. He made his debut in 2012, and the last time he represented his country in the format was in March this year against Sri Lanka

In the process, he has played 44 matches and scored 1363 runs including eight half-centuries and a century.

Du Plessis has remained a bedrock of the Proteas’ batting lineup for a long time. Despite the fact that he has had the onus of shouldering the batting order a lot of times, Du Plessis has never succumbed to the pressure.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Pakistan Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Babar Azam
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
BAN 150/10
IND 303/3 (84.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Tea: India lead Bangladesh by 153 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
WIW 59/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 60/3 (16.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
WIW VS IND-W live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
WI 164/5 (20.0 ov)
AFG 134/9 (20.0 ov)
West Indies won by 30 runs
WI VS AFG live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
West Indies in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Sheffield Shield
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us