Top 3 captains of 2023 in international cricket 

Captaincy is often an underrated virtue in cricket. It is said that a leader is only as good as their team. And that while that is true for sure, it’s equally a fact that a great captain can get the very best out of the players.

Over the years, the game of cricket has witnessed numerous examples of a team being defined by its captain. England’s Mike Brearley did not produce great numbers with the bat in international cricket but is widely regarded as one the greatest leaders the sport has ever seen. He made a big impact with his intuitive and shrewd captaincy.

Pakistan’s Imran Khan and Sri Lanka’s Arjuna Ranatunga defied multiple odds to lead their sides to victory in the 1992 and 1996 ODI World Cups, respectively. Sourav Ganguly was instrumental in reviving Indian cricket in the aftermath of the shocking match-fixing scandal.

The year 2023 also saw a few captains stand tall and make a huge impact by leading from the front, which is reflected in the performances of their respective sides.

As the year draws to a close, we pick the three best leaders of 2023 in international cricket.

#3 Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi during the World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Afghanistan enjoyed their best-ever ODI World Cup campaign, finishing a credible sixth in the league points table with four wins in nine matches. The Asian side registered a historic 69-run triumph against England in Delhi. Buoyed by the result, they went on to hammer Pakistan by eight wickets and Sri Lanka and the Netherlands by seven wickets each.

One doesn’t know what would have happened had Mujeeb Ur Rahman held on to Glenn Maxwell’s catch in the match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Although Afghanistan failed to qualify for the semi-final, they should be extremely proud of their performance in the World Cup.

One of the big reasons behind Afghanistan’s successful campaign in the ICC event was the inspirational leadership of Hashmatullah Shahidi. There has never been any doubt over the team’s talent, but they looked a different force under Shahidi, whose calm influence as leader seemed to rub off on the other members of the side.

Shahidi led from the front with the bat as well. In nine matches, he contributed 310 runs at an impressive average of 51.66. He scored a defiant 80 against India and 48*, 58*, and 56* in the wins over Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands, respectively.

#2 Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma had a sensational World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

India’s ODI template was being questioned about a year before the 2023 ODI World Cup. Many critics believed that they were playing the old-fashioned way, taking their time at the start to get themselves in and then going after the bowling at the death. The results also reflected the same.

Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma accepted the anomaly and set the path for course correction. He decided to take on the responsibility of going after the bowling in the first 10 overs even if it meant playing some high-risk cricket.

Expand Tweet

Opinions were divided over Rohit’s approach as many pundits felt he could score at a fast pace even by playing proper cricketing strokes. However, the Indian captain stuck to this attacking theory and proved all critics wrong with a brilliant 2023 World Cup.

The 36-year-old hammered 597 runs in 11 matches in the ICC event at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.95. Incredibly, Rohit finished as the second-leading run-getter in the World Cup despite adopting the all-or-nothing approach with the willow. It was a pity that he could not lead India to World Cup glory at home.

#1 Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. (Pic: AP)

If there was an award for the captain of the year, Australia’s Pat Cummins well and truly would be the deserving winner. He captained the team with all his heart and soul, backed them to the hilt, and led from the front with the ball (and bat as well when needed). Cummins did this in a year when he was braving the loss of his mother, which speaks volumes of the fast bowler’s mental resolve.

There were a few instances during the 2023 World Cup when doubts were raised about Australia’s chances of going all the way. They lost the first two matches to hosts India and South Africa, respectively.

Their decision to pick only one frontline spinner in Adam Zampa was also questioned by many. In the match against Afghanistan, they were on the verge of a shock defeat.

Expand Tweet

While Glenn Maxwell was undoubtedly the star of the thrilling come-from-behind win over Afghanistan, the triumph wouldn’t have been possible without Cummins’ blockathon at the other end.

In the World Cup final against India, with the Ahmedabad pitch in focus, the Aussie skipper came up with a masterstroke, sending the hosts into bat. He backed his decision with a brilliant spell, getting the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

The World Cup was among the many instances in 2023 when Cummins stood up for the team and delivered as most great captains do. He did it in the Ashes as well and it was only fitting that he was the Player of the Match in Australia’s last Test of the year - the Boxing Day clash against Pakistan.

The right-arm pacer claimed 10 wickets in the game to cripple the opposition’s resistance. It was just that kind of a year for Cummins in international cricket. Almost everything he touched turned gold!

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App