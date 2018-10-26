Top 2 moments of DJ Bravo's international career

Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket

The whole cricketing world received a shock after the Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket. After providing the finest of his services for 14 years to his nation and to his fans, he has now stepped down as an international cricketer.

Bravo retired after being one of the best all-rounders of his nation and of the world. During his 14 years in the international circuit, he was the cornerstone for his team. Dwayne Bravo played 40 Test matches, 164 ODI matches and 66 T20Is for West Indies. Scoring runs at an average of above 30, he has single-handedly won several matches for his side. There were various instances where Bravo helped the West Indies team to win the match from a losing situation.

Regarding his all-around ability, Bravo shook the batsmen with his back-of-the-hand yorkers at the death. The slower balls with unique variations were his main strengths and shattered the stumps of the opposition batsmen. With his terrific fielding, he even pulled off blinders in the outfield.

Here are the top 2 moments of the Champion’s international career.

#1 World's best bowling figures by a captain

Bravo holds the record of best bowling figures by a captain in ODIs

Dwayne Bravo, along with his all-around ability, has even captained West Indies. He captained his national team in the year 2007-08 during the South Africa tour. West Indies lost the series but Bravo made a record during that series as a captain.

Bravo created the world record of best bowling figures in ODIs by a captain. His fantastic figures of 6/43 helped Bravo script such a unique world record. South Africa’s batting line-up had no answer to Bravo’s deliveries. The West Indian medium pacer shattered the opposition batting order with his performance.

Apart from this, he also holds the record for highest ever 9th wicket partnership. His partnership of 66 runs with Jerome Taylor helped him set this record.

