Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Top 3 performances this season

Rajat B
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
358   //    13 Oct 2018, 07:01 IST

Vijay Hazare trophy is one of the biggest domestic tournaments in India. Each and every state in the nation wants to be recognized by winning this prestigious title.

It also provides young and talented cricketers from all the states to perform at a level equivalent to the international level as players who have played for the Indian National team also take part in this competition to make sure that they are always in the minds of the national selectors.

Star performers from here can go on to the big stage as the Indian National team selectors keenly observe players who perform exceptionally well and consistently throughout the tournament.

Here are the top three performers in the ongoing Vijay Hazare season.

#1 Shahbaz Nadeem’s brilliant spell

Enter caption
Nadeem's Brilliant spell of 8 for 10

The best performance of this season came from an underestimated left-arm orthodox spinner from Bihar, who broke the record for best bowling figures in list A cricket by taking eight wickets for just 10 runs, with an extraordinary four maidens bowled in a ten-over spell against Rajasthan.

Shahbaz Nadeem broke Rahul Sanghvi ’s record of 8 wickets for 15 runs which stood for 20 long years. Nadeem, who currently plays for Jharkhand state helped his team beat Rajasthan by seven wickets and won the best player award for the match as well.



1 / 3 NEXT
Rajat B
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports Enthusiast and Grateful to sports
