Top 3 upcoming commentators 

Nowadays, a lot of former cricketers are trying their hands on commentary. But, it is a different ball game altogether. Most of the newbies would vouch that playing a crisp straight drive is very different from framing a crisp sentence.

Quality of the commentary is going down the hill as quantity is getting precedence over quality. It seems that the only qualification one needs for becoming a cricket commentator is that the person should have played for the country, vocal skills have taken a back seat.

Hence, most of the stuff dished out by these commentators leaves a lot to be desired. Having said that, there are few silver linings in the form of some ex-cricketers who are turning out to be excellent analysts of the game:

Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara's biggest strength is the ease with which he speaks, he is an excellent orator. But, to be a good commentator it takes a lot more than just good voice quality. Analytical acumen, coherent thoughts and courage to express those thoughts are some of the qualities one should possess. Kumara Sangakkara possesses all these qualities in abundance and his composure in the commentary box really stands out.

Its been a short while since he started his commentary stint, but the world is already taking notice. It won't be an exaggeration to say that he is in for a long innings in the commentary box.

