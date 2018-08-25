Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 upcoming commentators 

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
564   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:01 IST

Australia v England - Fourth Test: Day 5

Nowadays, a lot of former cricketers are trying their hands on commentary. But, it is a different ball game altogether. Most of the newbies would vouch that playing a crisp straight drive is very different from framing a crisp sentence.

Quality of the commentary is going down the hill as quantity is getting precedence over quality. It seems that the only qualification one needs for becoming a cricket commentator is that the person should have played for the country, vocal skills have taken a back seat.

Hence, most of the stuff dished out by these commentators leaves a lot to be desired. Having said that, there are few silver linings in the form of some ex-cricketers who are turning out to be excellent analysts of the game:

Kumar Sangakkara

2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League - Finals Week
Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara's biggest strength is the ease with which he speaks, he is an excellent orator. But, to be a good commentator it takes a lot more than just good voice quality. Analytical acumen, coherent thoughts and courage to express those thoughts are some of the qualities one should possess. Kumara Sangakkara possesses all these qualities in abundance and his composure in the commentary box really stands out.

Its been a short while since he started his commentary stint, but the world is already taking notice. It won't be an exaggeration to say that he is in for a long innings in the commentary box.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Graeme Swann Aakash Chopra Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
England vs India 2018: The lack of self-belief among...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Indian Batsmen with Most Runs In England
RELATED STORY
India's top 5 Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run scorers in...
RELATED STORY
Analysis of India's openers for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 things to look forward to in upcoming...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: A flash in the Cook's pan
RELATED STORY
A look into India's squad in upcoming ODI series vs England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us