Top 3 Virat Kohli knocks against Pakistan in ODIs

Virat Kohli played his part in India's clinical group stage victory in 2017 Champions Trophy

Owing to the acrimonious relationship between the two governments, Virat Kohli has played just 12 ODIs against Pakistan thus far. Among those, India has won seven matches. Needless to say, the reliable right-hander has contributed steadfastly to his team's fortunes on a number of occasions.

Let us revisit three of Kohli's prominent knocks against Pakistan in ODIs. Aside from setting up India's surge twice whilst batting first, he has also accomplished his career-best score against the traditional rivals.

#3 81*(68) at Edgbaston, 2017 Champions Trophy

A sell-out crowd greeted both teams for the group stage clash in Birmingham. After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed decided to bowl first on a pitch expected to assist shot-making. India's opening batsmen set the platform with a solid partnership.

Complementing each other deftly, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan built the foundation for India's charge. When the left-hander fell, captain Virat Kohli continued to keep the Pakistani bowlers at bay. He pierced the gaps with surgical precision to rotate the strike.

Showcasing his astute understanding of the art of ODI batting, Kohli was happy to play second fiddle to Rohit and then Yuvraj Singh. Towards the business stages of the innings, the prolific right-hander hit top gear and began to lay into the wayward pacers. After piling on 319 runs, India blew away Pakistan for just 164.

