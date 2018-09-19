Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 Shahid Afridi knocks against India in ODIs

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
316   //    19 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi has played quite a few game-changing knocks against the Indian bowlers

Shahid Afridi was one of the most synonymous names associated with the India-Pakistan rivalry of the recent past. Aside from being a handy leg-spinner on pitches with even a hint of turn, his explosive hitting could also turn matches in his team's favour.

In this segment, let us take a look at the three best knocks played by Afridi against India in ODIs. The all-rounder played 67 ODIs against the Men in Blue. Among those encounters, Pakistan emerged victorious on 36 occasions.

#3 34*(18) at Dhaka, 2014 Asia Cup

Afridi
Afridi pulled off an astonishing heist in the final moments of the pulsating encounter

Having been left out of Pakistan's squad for the 2013 Champions Trophy, Afridi returned to the ODI side to embark on another productive spell. The 2014 Asia Cup, held in Bangladesh, served as an ideal opportunity for the star all-rounder to showcase his spark in white-ball cricket.

Before they met each other at Dhaka, both Pakistan and India had lost to a strong Sri Lankan outfit. In what was a contest of huge significance, the latter batted first and registered a competitive total of 245.

Pakistan's pursuit began on a promising note as Sharjeel Khan and Ahmed Shehzad put on 71 runs for the first wicket. Even as wickets fell around him, Mohammad Hafeez anchored the innings to keep the run-chase on track. However, a lower-order collapse left them needing 43 from the last five overs with just four wickets at their disposal.

Afridi got into the groove by hitting a six and a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja's successive balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double blow reduced the equation to 10 runs from the last over. Getting back on strike for the third ball, the maverick right-hander unleashed consecutive sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin and sealed a thrilling one-wicket victory for Pakistan.

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
