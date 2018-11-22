Top 4 batsman who could hit a 200 in T20 cricket

Dibyadarshan Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 395 // 22 Nov 2018, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The shortest format of cricket has now made a different place in the heart of the viewers. Small boundaries and fast outfield have turned the game into a run fest.

While Test cricket is considered to have balance between both bat and ball, the One-Day game that came after it and then the T20 format has made it a paradise for the batsmen.

Cricket fans around the world wants to be entertained with more and more sixes in less time. This is the reason why the crossovers are being seen in the shortest format of cricket today.

While West Indian legend Chris Gayle has hit the highest score of 175 * in the domestic T20, which he made while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. An individual score of 200 in T20 cricket is something very miraculous and would require some powerful hitting.

But the possibility can't be ruled out. There was a time when 200 or 225 was considered a good score in ODIs but now the score of 350 is not safe enough to defend. It is seen that now batsman single-handedly scores over 200 in an ODI innings.

Rohit Sharma has done it thrice, twice against Sri Lanka and once against Australia. However, in the T20 over format, no batsman has touched the 200-mark in an innings yet. Australia's explosive batsman, Aaron Finch broke his own record for the highest Twenty20 international score by hitting 172 from 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Let's try to figure out which of the four batsmen who are currently playing, can achieve this feat in the first place.

#4 Chris Gayle, West Indies

Although this veteran of the West Indies seems to have lost his touch a bit, he is still the ambassador of the T20 game. Therefore it is not entirely possible to ignore Gayle, who is also known as 'Universal Boss' in the cricketing circuit.

His most remarkable T20 performance was his famous 175* against now-defunct Pune Warriors, where he reached his hundred off only 30 balls. In the T20 International, this left-handed batsman of the West Indies has scored 1607 runs in 56 matches with a strike rate of 143.09 at an average of 33, including two centuries.

#3 Colin Munro, New Zealand

The next batsman on this list is New Zealand's left-handed batsman and explosive opener Colin Munro who is currently in sublime form in the shortest format of cricket. A few months ago, he also created a world record for the highest number of T20 Internationals hundreds, and was jointly tied at number one with his own compatriot Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma of India.

They had three centuries to their name, but Rohit Sharma, in the second T20 played at Lucknow against the West Indies recently, overtook the two with a fourth T20 hundred.

Colin Munro has played 48 T20 Internationals for New Zealand, in which he has scored 1277 runs with a strike rate of 161.23 and an average of 33.60. Looking at Munro's brand of cricket, it can be said that if he plays the full 20 over quota, he may well become the first batsman to reach this unbelievable feat.

1 / 2 NEXT