Top 4 Manoj Tiwary knocks in domestic cricket

Manoj Tiwary announced retirement from all formats of cricket via an Instagram post earlier today (August 3). The former Indian batter expressed gratitude to everyone involved in his cricketing journey.

Tiwary played 15 ODIs and three T20Is for India. He played his first international match in 2008, while his last appearance came in 2015. The Bengal batter never played a Test match. He was in line to make his debut against Bangladesh in 2007, but an unfortunate injury ruled him out of the game.

While Manoj Tiwary did not make too many appearances for India at the international level, he achieved enormous success in domestic cricket. Here's a list of his five best knocks.

#1 Manoj Tiwary's best first-class innings - 303* vs. Hyderabad, 2020

Tiwary is one of the few Indian batters to have scored a triple century in first-class cricket. The right-handed batter accomplished the feat while playing for Bengal in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season.

Bengal battled Hyderabad from January 19 to 21 in an Elite Group A match hosted by Kalyani. Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and decided to bat first. Manoj Tiwary tormented the Hyderabad bowling attack by slamming a triple hundred in the first innings.

He remained not out on 303 runs off 414 balls as Bengal declared their first innings at 635/7. His innings consisted of 30 fours and five sixes. Notably, not a single Bengal batter touched the 100-run mark, but Tiwary smashed a triple hundred. Hyderabad got all out for 171 and 161 in their two innings, losing the match by an innings and 303 runs.

#2 Manoj Tiwary's best List-A knock - 151 vs. North Zone, 2014

Tiwary registered the best List-A score of his career while playing for the East Zone team in Deodhar Trophy 2014. In the first semifinal between East Zone and North Zone at the Wankhede Stadium, Tiwary smacked a 121-ball 151 while batting at number four.

He hit 15 fours and four sixes against a bowling lineup that featured the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Rishi Dhawan, Amit Mishra, and Yuvraj Singh. East Zone won that match by 52 runs.

#3 Manoj Tiwary announces his arrival - 210* vs. Mumbai, 2006

Tiwary earned his maiden national call-up in 2007 after an impressive outing in Ranji Trophy 2006/07. He scored 796 runs in just 10 innings at an average of 99.50 to help Bengal qualify for the final.

During a group-stage match against heavyweights Mumbai, Tiwary remained not out on 210 runs off 334 balls. Bengal scored 578/7 dec. in the first innings. Mumbai got all out for 372 runs in their first innings. Bengal enforced a follow-on, but Mumbai managed to pull off a draw.

#4 Another of Manoj Tiwary's big scores - 181 vs. Rajasthan, 2006

Tiwary seemed unstoppable in the 2006/07 Ranji Trophy season. After a double hundred against Mumbai, he scored 181 runs off 215 balls against Rajasthan. His hundred helped Bengal post 583/6 dec, in response to Rajasthan's 193-run first-innings total.

Bengal won that match by an innings and 62 runs. Looking at his incredible form, one can understand how unfortunate it was that Tiwary got injured just before his Test debut in 2007.