Top 5 Beautiful Stadiums in the world

The first thing that comes to my mind as soon as I think about a cricket match is the atmosphere of the stadium. As an Indian and having followed so many matches, there have been instances in the past where the crowd can pull you up from a bad position. The best example I can remember is the incident between Amir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad when Pakistan was chasing a decent target of 287 against the home team.

They were at a very good position until Sohail got under the nerves of Venkatesh and the whole Chinnaswamy crowd got behind the bowler. Everyone knows what happened after that and Pakistan eventually lost the match by 39 runs. Everyone remembers Sachin’s masterclass with the bat but not so many are aware of the way he won us matches bowling the final over.

Yes, the Hero Cup of 1993 where the whole Eden Gardens erupted when we won the match by 2 runs thanks to the little masters’ heroics. Stadium plays a lot of role in the outcome of a match. It’s not just the crowd, even the location and the ecosystem around it counts.

Here is a list of beautiful stadiums across the globe:

#1 The Lord’s Cricket Ground, London :

This is the ‘Home of Cricket’.Named after its founder Thomas Lord, it is located in St. John’s Wood, London. Its capacity is around 28000 and is believed to be the oldest sporting museum in the world. To be on the honours board in Lord’s is the dream of every cricketer(a century or a 5-wicket haul or 10WM at Lord’s will put you on the honours board).

We have some fond memories on this ground, be it the 1983 World Cup victory, the 2002 Natwest series win or the test match win in 2014. This is where the sport was first played and the old tradition has been preserved to date.

