Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 

It is the ideal post for every Bibliophile present here. Cricket fans' love for the game is indefinite and so for their beloved players. We want to stay tuned to every single activity they do on-field or off-field, but still, there are incidents which remain hidden from the reach of even die-hard fans.

Biographies take us an inch closer to lives of our favourite cricketers, their initial days of struggle, unveiling of the dressing room gossips, their lifestyle and much more. So, let's have a look at some biographies which every true fan must go through.

#1. How to play cricket - Sir Don Bradman

'Play the game wholeheartedly, with spirit and zest, and play to win, but, irrespective of the outcome, always treat your opponents as you would have them treat you, and play it as a sport.' In other words, play cricket in the fullest meaning of the term. So were the thoughts of the greatest cricketer in the history of the game. This book was an autobiography of Don Bradman in which he mentioned all the perspectives of playing the game. The basics of bat grip, shot selection, the mindset of a captain, all were described along with scientific explanation behind it. The best thing about this book is that you get pictures of Don Bradman himself playing all those shots, it would be icing on the cake, isn't it?

