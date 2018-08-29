Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 

Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
93   //    29 Aug 2018, 12:21 IST

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

It is the ideal post for every Bibliophile present here. Cricket fans' love for the game is indefinite and so for their beloved players. We want to stay tuned to every single activity they do on-field or off-field, but still, there are incidents which remain hidden from the reach of even die-hard fans.

Biographies take us an inch closer to lives of our favourite cricketers, their initial days of struggle, unveiling of the dressing room gossips, their lifestyle and much more. So, let's have a look at some biographies which every true fan must go through.


#1. How to play cricket - Sir Don Bradman


'Play the game wholeheartedly, with spirit and zest, and play to win, but, irrespective of the outcome, always treat your opponents as you would have them treat you, and play it as a sport.' In other words, play cricket in the fullest meaning of the term. So were the thoughts of the greatest cricketer in the history of the game. This book was an autobiography of Don Bradman in which he mentioned all the perspectives of playing the game. The basics of bat grip, shot selection, the mindset of a captain, all were described along with scientific explanation behind it. The best thing about this book is that you get pictures of Don Bradman himself playing all those shots, it would be icing on the cake, isn't it?

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Australia Cricket Sunil Gavaskar Don Bradman
