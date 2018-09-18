Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 bowlers who were quickest to reach 100 wickets in One day Internationals

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
484   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:05 IST

2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Rashid Khan

It's very difficult to find your feet initially in international cricket, as often the gulf between domestic cricket and international cricket is huge. It is even more difficult for bowlers, as in modern-day cricket, bat tends to dominate the ball.

It is difficult for the bowlers to establish themselves early on in their career. More often than not, the young bowlers end up getting thrashed during their first few outings.

Some players are more confident about their abilities than others and they have this sense of belongingness to the international level. There have been few players throughout the history of one day cricket who have taken the ODI scene by storm with their arrival on the international circuit.

Let's take a look the top 5 bowlers who were the quickest to 100 wickets in One day Internationals:

#1 Rashid Khan

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast
Rashid Khan is one of the most feared spinners going around

Rashid Khan has been a sensation since the time he has been introduced to the world cricket. He is the spearhead of the Afghanistan bowling attack, but he made his mark through franchise cricket.

He is an exceptional leg-spinner. He bowls his googlies and leg-spinners at a decent pace along with supreme accuracy which makes it difficult to pick him.

Rashid Khan reached 100 wicket mark in ODIs in just 44 matches. Having said that, its a bit unfair to compare him with bowlers of other top teams as the quality of opposition has been a bit low.

#2 Mitchell Starc

Australia v Sri Lanka - Tri-Series Game 3
Starc during an Australian training session

Starc is the leader of the pack for Australian pace attack. Easily the quickest bowler of the current generation, Mitchell Starc has been a match-winner for Australia for many years.

Starc uses his height to good effect while bowling, and also, he has a sharp bouncer and a pacy toe crusher which makes him formidable.

Starc reached 100 wicket mark in ODIs in just 52 matches.




Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mitchell Starc Rashid Khan Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
