It was a huge day for the Mumbai Indians family as they added another trophy to their already rich cabinet thanks to their team, MI New York's, title triumph in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC 2023). MINY got the better of Wayne Parnell's Seattle Orcas in the final of the tournament earlier today.

The final brought to an end a tournament that performed beyond people's expectations. The MLC 2023, which ran for a little more than 15 days, featured some of the best T20 players in the world who put up some sublime performances during the course of the season.

The standard of cricket was extremely high, and there were some nail-biting contests that entertained the fans to bits.

Throughout the MLC 2023, there were various individuals who made a mark with their sheer skill and brilliance. While the batters obviously enjoyed themselves, the bowlers too had their fair share of success.

On that note, here's a look at the top 5 bowling performances of MLC 2023:

#5 Mohammad Mohsin (4-8 vs LAKR)

muzamilasif @muzamilasif4 Pakistan's Mohammad Mohsin shined on day one of @MLCricket under the leadership of @faf1307. He took 4-8 in three overs to play an important role in @TexasSuperKings' maiden victory on the tournament today pic.twitter.com/1Vlej9W1fw

In the very first game of the MLC 2023, Mohammad Mohsin of the Texas Super Kings bowled sensationally, registering figures of 4-8 from 3 overs.

TKS had scored 181 in the first innings, and it was down to the bowlers to get the job done and get the team off to a good start in the tournament.

Mohsin stepped up as his spell in the middle overs orchestrated a second collapse for LAKR.

Mohsin took care of the lower-order batsmen to ensure that his side got a massive win, which eventually helped their net run rate.

#4 Rashid Khan (3-9 vs Seattle Orcas)

Rashid Khan lit up the Final of MLC 2023 as he ended with 3 wickets, having conceded only 9 runs in his 4 overs.

Barring Steven Taylor, all the other bowlers were quite expensive, and hence, Rashid's performance helped MINY restrict the Seattle Orcas to 183.

He picked up the huge wickets of Nauman Anwar, Heinrich Klassen, and Imad Wasim, all of whom had put up some good performances in the inaugural season of MLC.

His side eventually won the Final thanks to a brilliant batting effort by Nicholas Pooran, but it was Rashid's bowling that set up the game for MINY.

#3 Trent Boult (4-20 vs WAF)

In the all-important eliminator, MINY were restricted to a score of 141 by the Washington Freedom. The Nicholas Pooran side needed a special bowling effort to get the better of Freedom, and Trent Boult stood up for the team.

He picked up four wickets while conceding just 20 runs in his quota of overs, which helped MINY keep Freedom's score down to 125, thus winning the game by a margin of 16 runs.

Boult picked up the big wickets of Matthew Short and Glenn Phillips, who are out-and-out matchwinners in the T20 format.

He later returned to get rid of Marco Jansen, who was playing a crucialinning. His returns in the game helped MINY make it to the Challenger, where they defeated TSK.

#2 Wayne Parnell (5-20 vs TSK)

Wayne Parnell 5/20 (4)

Quinton de Kock 53(36)



Match Report bit.ly/43Dy1tZ pic.twitter.com/FnKc23JZ9l A PHENOMENAL BOWLING DISPLAY BY THE SEATTLE ORCAS SEES THEM DEFEAT TEXAS SUPER KINGS IN A LOW-SCORING MATCHWayne Parnell 5/20 (4)Quinton de Kock 53(36)Match Report

In the 10th game of the MLC 2023 between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings, Wayne Parnell, the skipper of the Orcas, picked up a five-wicket haul, which set up a terrific victory for them.

Parnell's wickets included those of Cody Chetty, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, and Zia Ul Haq. He also ran out Mohammad Mohsin as the Super Kings were bundled out for a score of 127.

Orcas chased down the total with six wickets remaining and four overs to spare. Parnell led from the front, and his performance earned him the award for player-of-the-match.

#1 Saurabh Netravalkar (6-9 vs SFU)

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



6/6 - Shakib Al Hasan in CPL, 2013

6/7 - Lasith Malinga in BBL, 2012

6/9 - Saurabh Netravalkar in MLC, 2023 Best bowling figures in major 20-over franchise leagues:6/6 - Shakib Al Hasanin CPL, 20136/7 - Lasith Malingain BBL, 20126/9 - Saurabh Netravalkarin MLC, 2023

In the 11th match of the MLC 2023 between the Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns, the former could manage to score just 133 in their designated 20 overs. Pundits and fans expected the Unicorns to win the game comfortably, but left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar had other plans.

He absolutely destroyed the Unicorns as he picked up a six-wicket haul at the cost of just nine runs. He initially picked up the massive wickets of Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, and Shadab Khan before returning later to clean up the tail.

As a result, the Washington-based franchise bundled the Unicorns out for 103, winning the game by 30 runs. Nethavalkar's performance was one of the best in the MLC 2023 across the three disciplines of the game.