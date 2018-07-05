Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 captaincy contenders for Australia in ICC CWC19

Anas Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.10K   //    05 Jul 2018, 23:54 IST

After the Ball-tampering scandal, both Steve Smith & David Warner, have been banned by Cricket Australia till March 2019. They will resume their cricketing career for Australia in their next big assignment the ICC CWC19 (England). Being the 5 Times & current defending champions Australia has a tough task, to appoint a good leader. Let us take a look on Top 5 Captaincy contenders for Australia in ICC CWC19 (England).


5. Mitchell Starc


When it comes to express fast bowling, the name Mitchell Starc surely comes to our mind. Mitchell Starc is Australia's pace-attack leader & can clock 145 kmph at regular intervals. He is handy with the bat as well as a brilliant outfielder. He is very lethal up front with the new ball as well as the older ball. In-swing with the new ball, toe-crushing yorker at the back-end of the innings, can contribute with the bat. If he remains fit & in-form, he can be the go-to man Australia is searching for.

Probability for Captaincy role:- 10-15%.


Australia Cricket World Cup Squad Announcement
Mitchell Starc
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Mitchell Starc Aaron Finch Sportskeeda TV
