Top 5 catches of 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Glenn Phillips 

Team India emerged as the winners of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai. They overcame the challenge of a strong New Zealand outfit to secure their third title.

The mega ICC event saw the players trying to produce their best efforts in the field and playing an important role to help their respective sides win the game. New Zealand were the finest side in terms of catching efficiency, while India didn't have a great tournament with their sloppy hands.

On that note, let's rank the finest catches of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which took the cricket world by surprise.

#5 Imam-ul-Haq vs India

Imam-ul-Haq joined the Pakistan squad after Fakhar Zaman injured himself during the opening clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Although, the southpaw could score 10 off 26 balls with the bat, he delivered a great fielding effort in the second half of the game against India.

In response to a chase of 242, India were off to a fine start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Thereafter, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer continued the team's momentum with their calculative approach.

During the 39th over, Iyer made room against Khushdil Shah and smashed the fuller ball towards the covers. However, Imam-ul-Haq timed the jump perfectly to pounce on the catching opportunity. His catch broke the 114-run stand between the duo.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 to seal the chase for India in the 43rd over, as they qualified for the semifinals.

#4 Kane Williamson vs India

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has always been an acrobatic fielder, taking difficult catches and diving efforts to save runs. He displayed his supreme fitness and agility during the league stage clash against India.

After India lost three quick wickets, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel resurrected the team's innings with their impressive partnership. However, their 98-run stand was put to an end by Kane Williamson, who grabbed a terrific catch by diving towards his left to dismiss Axar Patel at the point region.

Williamson's catch helped New Zealand to restrict India to 249. However, they were all-out for 205 and lost by 44 runs, with Williamson scoring 81 off 120.

#3 Alex Carey vs England

Alex Carey gave up his gloves in the Champions Trophy, as Josh Inglis was the wicketkeeper for the Australian team. However, the talented keeper, Carey didn't disappoint with his antics as a fielder as well.

In a clash between arch-rivals, England batted first against Australia in Lahore. Although, Phil Salt was off the mark with a six and a four, his approach couldn't help him long enough.

Salt tried to punch the fuller ball over the mid-on region, but Carey took a one-handed catch to end his innings and stun the cricketing world.

Nevertheless, Ben Duckett scored 165 to take England's total to 351. In response, Josh Inglis' powerful knock of 120* helped Australia to register highest-ever total of 356 in the tournament's history. The record was later overtaken by New Zealand, who smashed 362 against South Africa in the semifinal.

#2 Glenn Phillips vs Pakistan

Often dubbed as the 'Superman' for his sensational catches, Glenn Phillips pulled off one of the finest catches in New Zealand's first game against Pakistan. In the first half, the batting all-rounder slammed 61 off 39 to push the side's total to 320.

Thereafter, he showed his quick reflexes at the point region to get hold of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan's catch. He jumped to his left and grabbed the ball with one hand, proving himself as the best fielder in the current lot.

Phillips's catch certainly played a key role in the Kiwi side securing a 60-run victory over the hosts.

#1 Glenn Phillips vs India (final)

Glenn Phillips ranks first on the list with his sensational catches in both of his appearances against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Interestingly, his efforts played a pivotal role in shifting the game's momentum towards the Black Caps.

Phillips' best effort came during the final, where he was stationed near the cover region. Indian opening batter Shubman Gill smashed Mitchell Santner's fuller ball, which saw Phillips coming up with his flying effort to take a one-handed catch. As a result, Gill's 105-run partnership with Rohit Sharma came to an end.

Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips displayed his athleticism during the group stage, where he brought an end to Virat Kohli's innings. The veteran batter played an aerial shot towards the point region, which saw Phillips pouncing upon the opportunity through his right hand, with a reaction time of just 0.62 seconds.

Nevertheless, the Indian team secured a 44-run win in the end.

