Top 5 celebrities who reacted to India’s incredible win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Suniel Shetty

Many Indian celebrities reacted to Shubman Gill and Co.'s thrilling six-run victory over England in the Oval Test on Monday, August 4. The result helped the visitors level the series 2-2 and earn crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.After being invited to bat first in the Test, India posted a 224-run total, with Karun Nair (57) emerging as the top-scorer. England then responded with a 247 as Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets each.The Shubman Gill-led side bounced back stronger in their second innings, scoring 396, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal (118). Chasing 374, England were cruising with a sublime fourth-wicket partnership between Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105).However, Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) produced clutch performances to bundle out the hosts for 367 and bag a famous win for the Indian team.On that note, let's take a look at the top celebrity reactions to India's victory over England in the final Test match of the series.#1 Riteish DeshmukhBollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his happiness at India's victory with his post on X on Monday. He appreciated the team's fighting spirit, Shubman Gill's leadership and Mohammed Siraj's performances.Moreover, Deshmukh also pointed out that coach Gautam Gambhir's never-say-die attitude was witnessed among the Indian players as well. He wrote:&quot;हारकर जीतने वाले को टीम इंडिया 🇮🇳 कहते है ।what an Incredible Victory - Huge Congratulations to Team India for showing true grit and fighting against all odds to Win the 5th test- @ShubmanGill for leading the pack like a lion, @mdsirajofficial the sultan on swing, @GautamGambhir your never say die attitude showed on the field. These are the moments that will be etched in our memories for a lifetime. Hindustan Zindabad !!!&quot;#2 Arjun KapoorAnother Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor posted multiple Instagram stories about India's win in the fifth Test. In the first one, he lauded pacer Mohammed Siraj for winning the game for his side after dropping a catch of Harry Brook earlier in the game. Kapoor labeled Siraj as his 'Player of the Match' for his spirit and for giving his 100% for the country.Arjun Kapoor wrote:“@mohammedsirajofficial Miyaan kya baat hai!!! Dil khol ke celebrate ki jiye aap Catch jo hokar na hua uske bawajood to come and bowl like this on Day 5 to draw the series!!! Amongst the many well-deserved winners of the Player of the Match and Series, mere liye aap ho for the spirit you showed!!! Desh ke liye ladke jeete ho aap aaj (You fought and won the game for the country). Jai Hind @indiancricketteam (sic).”Arjun Kapoor's story for Mohammed Siraj (Image via @arjunkapoor on Instagram)In another story, Kapoor termed Test cricket as 'unpredictable'. He wrote:&quot;What a rollercoaster this series has been Nothing's predictable in Test cricket. Siraj flipping the game in one hour?Madness Straight up cinema.&quot;Arjun Kapoor's story for India's win (Image via @arjunkapoor on Instagram)#3 Suniel ShettyVeteran actor and KL Rahul's father-in-law, Suniel Shetty was in attendance to witness the thrilling action unfold at The Oval. Notably, his son Ahan Shetty posted photos with him, where the 63-year-old could be seen expressing his joy with a roar.Meanwhile, Suniel took to X to lavish praise on Indian players for their inspirational performances. While also praising Chris Woakes for coming to bat despite an injury, he thinks the Test series will go straight into the 'Hall of Fame'. He wrote:&quot;Scoreboard says 2-2... But the spirit? The drama? A full-blown 10/10! Grit in the grind. Fire in the belly. This wasn’t just a team…It was a storm dressed in whites. Walked in as boys. Walked out as legends. Take a bow, Team India. This is Test Cricket at its raw best—blood, sweat &amp; pure goosebumps. And Woakes… much respect. A warrior on the other side. This series? Straight into the Hall of Fame. What a fight. What a story. What a team. INDIAAA… INDIA!&quot;#4 Amitabh BachchanBollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan usually shares his views on X about India's performances in big tournaments/series. On Tuesday, he let his happiness be known about India drawing the series 2-2 in 'fantastic' fashion. He posted:&quot;T 5462 - It works it works .. work is the essence of life .. a work day with the work providing work but also in the middle of it : YEEEAAAHHHYEEEEAAAHHHHHH .. INDIA WINS .. IN FANTASTIC STYLE .. IND V ENG cricket.&quot;#5 Anil KapoorAnother popular Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor posted a video of India's winning moment in the final Test, hinting that he was watching the game live. He labeled Indian players as &quot;legends&quot; and wrote on X:&quot;What a fight. What a finish. 💪 Team India 🇮🇳doesn’t play safe — they play like legends!&quot;