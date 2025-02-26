Top 5 cricketers with most centuries in ODI chases ft. Virat Kohli 

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli yet again proved his merit in a run chase against Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. He hit an unbeaten 100 to help India qualify for the top four of the mega ICC event.

In the past, there have been numerous cricketers who have converted their starts like Kohli into a big knock. Their contributions have often resulted in the team ending the game on a winning note.

Let's take a look at the top five players who reached the three-figure mark for the most number of times in an ODI chase.

#5 Tillakaratne Dilshan - 11

Former Sri Lankan batter, Tillakaratne Dilshan is known for inventing the 'Dil Scoop'. Through his storied 330-game ODI career, Dilshan slammed 10,290 runs, with 22 centuries.

Out of these hundreds, 11 came during a run chase. His top knock of 160 off 124 balls came against India in 2009 in Rajkot.

Virender Sehwag's 146-run knock helped India to post a mammoth 414 on the board. In response, Dilshan led the run chase, stitching together significant partnerships with other players, but Sri Lanka fell short by just three runs.

#4 Chris Gayle - 12

Chris Gayle is fourth on the list with 12 centuries in run chases in the ODIs. The Jamaican produced his best knock against England in 2019 in St. George's.

England batted first and posted a big total of 418, with Jos Buttler (150) leading the charge. Gayle opened the batting for the West Indies and smashed 162 off 94 balls, including 11 fours and 14 sixes. However, the Caribbean side lost the game by 29 runs.

In terms of his overall ODI career, Chris Gayle garnered 10,480 runs in 301 appearances, with 25 centuries.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 16

Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has accumulated 11,049 runs in 270 games at a prolific average of 48.88, with 32 centuries in the 50-over format.

Rohit has scored 50 percent (12) of his hundreds in a run chase, with a best knock of 152* coming against the West Indies in 2018 in Guwahati.

Shimron Hetmyer's innings helped the visitors to a solid total of 322. However, the Men in Blue sealed the chase in less than 43 overs, with Rohit Sharma (152* off 117) and Virat Kohli (140 off 107) coming out as chief contributors.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar - 17

Sachin Tendulkar inspired the young cricketers with his attacking strokeplay in the ODI format. He is also the first player to score a double century in the 50-over format. In 463 games, Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.

Seventeen of Tendulkar's centuries came during a run chase. He played his best knock of 175 off 141 against Australia in 2009 in Hyderabad. On the back of Shaun Marsh's (112) knock, the Aussie side posted a 350-run total.

Although Tendulkar provided a good start to the home side, India were bowled out for 347, losing the game by just three runs.

#1 Virat Kohli - 28

Often called the 'Chase Master', Virat Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at a sensational average of 58.20, with 51 centuries. He tops this list with 28 centuries during a run chase.

Kohli's finest ODI knock of 183 off 148 came during a run chase against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup in Mirpur. Pakistan managed to compile a 329-run total, with their openers Mohammad Hafeez (105) and Nasir Jamshed (112) scoring centuries each. Coming in at No. 3, Kohli's knock helped India seal the chase in less than 48 overs.

One of Virat Kohli's finest knocks in a chase came against Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2012. He slammed 133* off 86 deliveries to help India chase down 321 in less than 37 overs and qualify for the Commonwealth Bank Series final.

