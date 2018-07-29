Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 current players with the longest ODI careers

sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.35K   //    29 Jul 2018, 23:34 IST

It is not always about bat and ball in cricket - there are a lot of things that go hand in hand with the game, one of the biggest being fitness. It is not about having the best physique when it comes to a game like cricket; you need more stamina and endurance to survive, even when it comes to the shortest format.

Chris Gayle had once described T20s as the toughest format he had played because of the intensity of the game. Tests are in itself a very strenuous process because of the length of the whole competition.

And even though ODIs were meant to be a way to reduce the extent of a five-day game and condense it into one day, they still require a lot of endurance especially from players who have crossed 35 years of age.

The 50-over format is still the one in which the World Cup is played and its importance cannot be undermined.

Here are five current players who have been playing ODIs for the longest time.

Note: All these players have played at least one ODI in 2018:

#5 Mashrafe Mortaza (16 years)

India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh's speedster for years now has been somehow battling injuries and appearing year after year for his side. He has dropped his pace considerably, especially after his continuous knee injuries. He played his last Test way back in 2009 but has managed to take his career into the 17th year.

He made his debut way back in 2001, earning both his Test and ODI cap against Zimbabwe.

He played in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, but because of a knee injury, he had to be ruled out of the 2011 World Cup, something that led to a lot of furore back in Bangladesh.

He retired from T20Is in 2017 after his last game against Sri Lanka but continues to play ODIs and is currently his side's captain.

Over a 16 year period, he has played just under 200 ODIs.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Shoaib Malik Chris Gayle
sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for West Indies in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with the highest percentage of 'bowled'...
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers who took the most wickets on ODI debut
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
10 times both ODI openers scored a duck but the team...
RELATED STORY
10 middle-order batsmen who became great openers
RELATED STORY
Windies Cricket welcomes Narine, Pollard and Bravo...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us