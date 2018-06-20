5 most embarrassing defeats for Pakistan in ODIs

A closer look at some of the most forgettable defeats suffered by Pakistan in ODI cricket.

S Samaddar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 10:47 IST 675 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan is one of the most successful ODI cricket teams in the game’s history and although they have won only one World Cup, they have historically been a force to reckon with in the second shortest format of the game. They have produced some of the finest cricketers to have played the game and over the years and have recorded some remarkable victories.

However, they are also one of the most unpredictable sides in the game and can often deliver a shocking performance, right after a brilliant one. Due to this penchant of swinging wildly from the sublime to the ridiculous, Pakistan have had their fair share of embarrassing defeats in ODI cricket over the past few decades.

From embarrassing defeats to arch-rivals to shocking reverses against the minnows of the day, Pakistan have experienced them all and here is a look at 5 of the most embarrassing defeats it has suffered in its ODI history.

#5 7 wicket loss to West Indies at Cape Town, 1993

Wasim Akram tried gamely

The West Indian pace battery of the early 1990s was still among the best in the world and while there is no shame if a team gets overwhelmed by them, one does not quite expect the reigning world champions to be flattened in the way Pakistan were back in 1993.

In the 2nd game of the tri-series at Cape Town, Pakistan were put in to bat and before long they had been reduced to 11 for 3. However, far worse was to follow as no one was quite able to stand up to the pace and fury of Courtney Walsh, Patrick Patterson and Anderson Cummings.

Only Zahid Fazal scored 21 and the next highest score was 5, as Pakistan’s innings folded for 43 in 19.5 overs. Pakistan’s own fast bowling attack wasn’t too bad either and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis soon reduced West Indies to 11 for 3, but a total of 43 was never going to enough.

Brian Lara and Richie Richardson steered West Indies home without any alarms to hand Pakistan one of their most sobering defeats.