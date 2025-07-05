Top 5 fastest 100s in U-19 ODIs ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi carried on his magnificent form in the U-19 ODI series against England. In the ongoing fourth Youth ODI, the 14-year-old left-hander smashed a swashbuckling century.

In doing so, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the record for the fastest hundred in U-19 ODIs. Building on his form from the IPL 2025 season, he has impressed for India U-19 in the ongoing series against England U-19.

Suryavanshi had scored a 19-ball 48 ball in the first game. He made 45 runs in the second game, once again getting a good start. He converted the starts in the third match with a half-century, making 86 runs off just 31 balls. However, he had failed to go all the way and make a hundred, which he finally achieved in the fourth game of the five-match series.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke a 12-year-old record which was previously held by Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam. On that note, here are the top five fastest hundreds in U-19 ODIs.

#5 Shaun Marsh (70 balls)

Former Australia batter Shaun Marsh is fifth on the list. During the 2002 U-19 World Cup, in a group stage game against Kenya at Dunedin, he had smashed a hundred off 70 balls.

Batting first, Australia U-19 had posted a massive total of 480/6 in 50 overs. Batting at number four, Shaun Marsh struck a brilliant ton off just 70 balls. The left-hander went on to make 125 runs off 81 balls, hitting 12 fours and four maximums at a strike-rate of 154.32.

#4 Raj Angad Bawa (69 balls)

In the 2022 U-19 World Cup, India's Raj Angad Bawa had scored a huge unbeaten hundred against Uganda U-19 at Tarouba. India U-19 had put up a mammoth total of 405/5 batting first on the back of a sensational 69-ball hundred from Raj Angad Bawa.

He eventually scored an unbeaten 162 off just 108 balls, including 14 boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 150. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his magnificent unbeaten ton as India U-19 registered a massive 326-run victory.

#3 Tamim Iqbal (68 balls)

Bangladesh legend and opener Tamim Iqbal is third on the list with a terrific 68-ball hundred during an U-19 Tri-nation tournament match against England U-19 in Fatullah in 2005.

England U-19 were bowled out for just 173 runs in the first innings. Bangladesh U-19 were chasing a small target and Tamim Iqbal, opening the batting, led the charge to ensure they made light work of the chase. He smashed a 71-ball 112, including 13 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 157.74.

#2 Kamran Ghulam (53 balls)

Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam held the record for the fastest hundred in an U-19 ODI before Vaibhav Suryavanshi. During the England U-19 Tri-nation tournament in 2013, Kamran Ghulam had smashed a 53-ball hundred against England U-19 in Leicester.

He had walked out to bat at number six and ended up with an unbeaten 102 off just 56 balls. His superb knock included nine boundaries and seven maximums at a strike-rate of 182.14.

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (52 balls)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as mentioned earlier, now holds the record for the fastest hundred in an U-19 ODI. In the ongoing fourth Youth ODI against England U-19, the 14-year-old left-hander slammed a 52-ball hundred to create history.

Opening the batting for India U-19, he raced his way to a scintillating hundred and ended with 143 runs off just 78 balls, hitting 13 fours and 10 sixes in his whirlwind knock at a strike-rate of 183.33. India U-19 posted a total of 363/9 from 50 overs on the back of his stunning knock.

