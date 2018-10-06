5 Fastest fifties in test cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq featured on this prestigious list

Test cricket is an exciting format and a batsman needs to hold his nerve, show resilience and character to succeed in this longer version of the game. There is no room for error and a small mistake can cost the team dearly.

The most challenging thing for international cricketers is to switch from one format to other. Test cricket demands a different type of mindset and batting technique and rash shots played in one-day or t20 cannot be played here. However, there have been instances when players exploded by taking the attack to the opposition bowlers and collected quick runs.

Note: In case of a tie, priority was given to the batsman who got there first

#5 Shahid Afridi (Balls faced - 26)

Afridi blasted the Indian bowlers enroute to a racy fifty

Shahid Afridi is one of the greatest all-rounders the sport of cricket has ever seen. He delivered consistently with the ball and with the bat, he always used his hand-eye coordination to send the ball over the fence.

India hosted Pakistan for a 3-test series in 2005. Pakistan were down 1-0 in the series after two tests and the final test was a must-win game. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Pakistan posted a huge total of 570 on the board in their first innings, thanks to the 324-run stand between Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The hosts scored 449 in their first innings, courtesy a double-century from Virender Sehwag. When the visitors came out to bat in their second innings with a lead of 121, Afridi bludgeoned a fifty off just 26 balls. He finished with 58 off 34 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

This was then-fastest fifty by a Pakistani cricketer. The visitors went on to win the game and tied the series 1-1.

