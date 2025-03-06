Top 5 highest totals in Champions Trophy history ft. NZ vs SA 2025

India and New Zealand are all set to clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. India prevailed over Australia, while the Black Caps secured a victory against South Africa in their respective semifinal clashes.

Ad

Notably, New Zealand made history by posting the highest total in the tournament's history against the Proteas in Lahore on Wednesday, February 5. There have been only 26 occasions of teams going past the 300-run total in the tournament, which began in 1998.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest totals in the Champions Trophy history.

#5 Pakistan - 338/4 vs India in 2017

Pakistan scored their highest total against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval. After being asked to bat first, the Men in Green were off to a terrific start, courtesy of Azhar Ali (59) and Fakhar Zaman (114).

Thereafter, Mohammad Hafeez (57*) and Babar Azam (46) were the other contributors to take Pakistan's total to 338. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler for India with figures of 1/44.

Ad

In response, India were rocked by triple strikes from Mohammad Amir, which put them under pressure. Although, Hardik Pandya (76) played a spirited knock, the Men in Blue were all-out for 158.

#4 New Zealand - 347/4 vs USA in 2004

In the 2004 edition of the Champions Trophy, New Zealand met United States of America (USA) at The Oval.

Although, the USA dismissed captain Stephen Fleming (15) early, Nathan Astle (145*) and Scott Styris (75) were the key run-scorers to lift New Zealand's total to 347. Richard Staple was the pick of the bowlers for the USA with two wickets.

Ad

Thereafter, Jacob Oram picked up a fifer, as the USA were bundled out for 137.

#3 England - 351/8 vs Australia in 2025

In the ongoing edition, England broke the record for the highest total in the tournament's history in Lahore. After being invited to bat first by Australia, the Jos Buttler-led side were off to a mediocre start, losing two wickets inside 10 overs.

However, Ben Duckett (165 off 143) played a sensational knock, which comprised 17 fours and three sixes. He was supported well by Joe Root (68), as England eventually managed to reach a daunting total of 351/8.

Ad

Ben Dwarshuis picked three wickets for the Aussies.

#2 Australia - 356/5 vs England in 2025

In the aforementioned game, Australia were made to chase 352 runs by England. Unfortunately, they lost their key wickets of Travis Head (6) and captain Steve Smith (5) in quick succession.

Expand Tweet

Ad

But Matthew Short (63) and Marnus Labuschagne (47) pulled things back for the side. Thereafter, Josh Inglish (120*) and Alex Carey (69) played crucial knocks to seal the chase for Australia.

It was the tournament's highest total before New Zealand produced a sensational effort in the second semifinal.

#1 New Zealand - 362/6 vs South Africa in 2025

New Zealand squared off against South Africa in a crucial 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal fixture in Lahore. The Kiwis won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision which went in their favor.

Ad

After losing Will Young (21), Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) played terrific knocks to put the Proteas bowling under pressure. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) were the major contributors to take New Zealand to 362/6. Lungi Ngidi returned with three wickets for South Africa.

In response, South Africa were off to a rocky start after Ryan Rickelton (17) was dismissed early. However, skipper Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) kept the team in the hunt.

Ad

David Miller (100* off 67) was the lone warrior for the Proteas as they could only manage 312/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Mitchell Santner scalped three wickets for the Kiwis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback