Top 5 India batters with most runs in ODIs in Australia ft. Virat Kohli

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series Down Under, which will be played from October 19 to October 25. The first match of the much-awaited series will be played in Perth, while the other two one-dayers will be held in Adelaide and Sydney. The series will mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy.

Team India have played 99 one-dayers in Australia so far, winning 40 and losing 53. Further, two matches have ended in a tie, while four have produced no result. Speaking specifically about India's record in ODIs against the Aussies in Australia, they two sides have clashed 54 times, with the Men in Blue winning 14 matches and losing 38. Two ODIs between the teams ended in no result.

Ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series, we take a look at five Indian batters who have scored most runs in one-dayers in Australia.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan played 21 ODIs in Australia and scored 819 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 88.25. The southpaw struck two hundreds and four fifties in ODIs Down Under.

Dhawan's best one-day score in Australia was 137 off 146 balls against South Africa in Melbourne in the 2015 World Cup. The knock featured 16 fours and two sixes. The left-handed batter also struck 126 off 113 balls against Australia in Canberra in January 2016, hitting 14 fours and two sixes.

#4 MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni is fourth on the list of Indian batters with most runs in one-dayers in Australia. In 35 ODIs (31 innings), the keeper-batter scored 1,053 runs at an average of 47.86 and a strike rate of 75.59, with eight half-centuries.

Dhoni's best in Australia was 88*, which came off 95 balls against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in February 2008 and featured five fours and a six. The former India skipper also slammed 87* off 114 balls against Australia in Melbourne in January 2019, a watchful knock which included six fours.

#3 Virat Kohli

Team India's batting superstar Kohli features at No. 3 on the list of batters with most runs in one-dayers in Australia. In 29 matches, he scored 1,327 runs at an impressive average of 51.03 and a strike rate of 89.06, with five tons and six fifties.

His best of 133* came off just 86 balls against Sri Lanka in Hobart in February 2012. The knock featured 16 fours and two sixes. Kohli also scored 117 off 117 balls against Australia in Melbourne in January 2016, a knock which included seven fours and two sixes.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit, who has played some fine knocks in white-ball cricket Down Under, is second on the list of Indian batters with most runs in one-day cricket in Australia. In 30 matches, the Hitman smashed 1,328 runs at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of 90.58, with the aid of five hundreds and four half-centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar 47 46 1,491 34.67 75.26 117* 1 10 Rohit Sharma 30 30 1,328 53.12 90.58 171* 5 4 Virat Kohli 29 29 1,327 51.03 89.06 133* 5 6 MS Dhoni 35 31 1,053 47.86 75.59 88* 0 8 Shikhar Dhawan 21 21 819 39 88.25 137 2 4

Rohit's best in Australia is 171*, which came off 163 balls against Australia at the WACA, Perth in January 2016. The brilliant knock featured 13 fours and seven sixes. The opening batter also struck 138 off 139 balls against Australia in Melbourne in January 2015, a knock which included nine fours and four sixes.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Former captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in one-day cricket in Australia. In 47 matches, he scored 1,491 runs at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 75.26, with one hundred and 10 fifties.

Tendulkar's best of 117* came off 120 balls against Australia in Sydney in March 2008 in the first semifinal of the Commonwealth Bank Series. The Master Blaster followed it up with 91 off 121 balls in Brisbane in the second final. Tendulkar also scored 93 off 103 balls against Pakistan in Hobart in January 2000.

