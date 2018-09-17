Top 5 India v Pakistan ODI clashes of all time

Khozema Alyamani FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 231 // 17 Sep 2018, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Souvrav Ganguly of India

An India v Pakistan clash is an unparalleled patriotic extravaganza. It manages to focus the collective attention of over a billion people from both nations like no other event. Remarkably, the actual contests have lived up to the enormous expectations of its fans.

Whether it's a six of the last ball or a wicket of the last over, fans in both countries have a remarkable memory of their favorite India vs Pakistan contest. It's not uncommon to over-hear enthusiastic patrons debating and vividly recalling their favorite contest while sipping tea in a cafe in Karachi or Mumbai.

We are on the eve of yet another of these epic contests. This time the venue is the UAE and the occasion is the Asia Cup. As always, a debate is raging on which team is a stronger unit and what strategies each will adapt to usurp the other. However, the impending match-up also brings back memories of previous epic encounters that took place in the UAE. Here are 5 most memorable India vs Pakistan contests of all time.

#5 Pepsi Sharjah Cup in 1996

A match to remember!

India vs Pakistan matches in Sharjah were always special affairs. Sharjah is home to a large Indian and Pakistani expatriate population. So, in effect, both teams get a feeling of playing, almost, in their own backyard. Moreover, the pitch and weather conditions are also very similar to their respective home conditions.

This particular Pepsi Sharjah Cup match-up was particularly significant because India scored over 300 runs in an ODI for the first time in its history. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu scored big centuries to help India post that 300-plus score that ultimately resulted in a remarkable 28 run win for India.

#4 Visakapatnam 2005

The star of that match

This match signifies MS Dhoni's arrival on the world cricket scene as a formidable force to reckon with. His remarkable innings of 148 runs in 123 deliveries comprised of a range of shots that few had even dared to attempt in world cricket. His fearless style of batting and a cool demeanor won him fans on both sides of the border.

India's batting line-up that day comprised of some of its biggest stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. But Dhoni outshone them all that day and won their overwhelming admiration.

1 / 2 NEXT