Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs in Australia ft. Irfan Pathan

Team India are all set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series Down Under. The series will be played from October 19 to October 25. The opening match of the much-hyped series will be played in Perth, while the other two ODIs will take place in Adelaide and Sydney. The series will see batting superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action in Indian colors after the Champions Trophy.

The Men in Blue have played 99 one-dayers in Australia so far, out of which they have won 40 and lost 53. Two games have ended in a tie, while four have produced no result. As for India's record in ODIs against the Aussies Down Under, the two teams have met 54 times, with the Men in Blue winning 14 games and losing 38. Two ODIs between the sides have ended in no result.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 ODI series, we take a look at five Indian bowlers who have claimed the most number of wickets in one-dayers in Australia.

#5 Roger Binny

Former all-rounder Roger Binny is fifth on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in one-dayers in Australia. In 24 matches, he picked up 28 wickets at an average of 25.96 and an economy rate of 4.27. The former BCCI president claimed two four-wicket hauls in Australia.

Binny claimed 4-35 against Pakistan in Melbourne in the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket. The right-arm pacer also picked up 4-41 against New Zealand at the WACA, Perth in 1985 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup.

Umesh Yadav also picked up 28 wickets in 19 ODIs in Australia. However, his bowling stats came at an average of 35.17 and an economy rate of 6.06.

#4 Ravi Shastri

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri also came up with some impressive performances in ODIs in Australia. In 28 matches, the former India head coach claimed 29 wickets at an average of 29.41 and an economy rate of 3.61, with the aid of one five-fer.

Shastri's best of 5-15 came against Australia at The WACA in Perth in December 1991 in the Benson & Hedges World Series. India thumped the Aussies by 107 runs in this match. The left-arm spinner also claimed 3-30 against England in the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket.

#3 Javagal Srinath

Former pacer Javagal Srinath is third on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs in Australia. In 23 matches, he claimed 31 wickets at an average of 27.90 and an economy rate of 4.45. Srinath picked up two four-fers in one-dayers Down Under.

The right-arm pacer claimed 4-30 against Australia in January 2000 in the Carlton & United Series. Srinath also picked up 4-49 against Pakistan in Brisbane during the same series.

#2 Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan features second on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs in Australia. Irfan played 24 one-dayers Down Under and claimed 33 wickets at an average of 31.93 and an economy rate of 5.48. The left-arm pacer picked up two four-fers in ODIs in Australia.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kapil Dev 42 57 21.84 3.34 4-30 2 0 Irfan Pathan 24 33 31.93 5.48 4-24 2 0 Javagal Srinath 23 31 27.90 4.45 4.30 2 0 Ravi Shastri 28 29 29.41 3.61 5-15 0 1 Roger Binny 24 28 25.96 4.26 4-35 2 0

(Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs in Australia)

Irfan claimed 4-24 against Zimbabwe at the WACA, Perth in February 2004 during the VB series. He also picked up 4-41 against Australia in Adelaide in February 2004 during the Commonwealth Bank Series.

#1 Kapil Dev

Former captain Kapil Dev leads the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs in Australia. In 42 matches, he picked up 57 wickets at an average of 21.84 and an economy rate of 3.34. Kapil claimed two four-fers in ODIs in Australia.

Kapil picked up 4-30 against Australia in Melbourne in January 1986 in the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup. India won the game by six wickets. Kapil also claimed 4-54 against West Indies in Adelaide in December 1991 in the Benson & Hedges World Series. India won the game by 10 runs.

