Top 5 knocks of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 ft. Abhishek Sharma

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023 concluded on Monday, with the tournament getting a fresh champion in Punjab who lifted the cup for the first time in 16 seasons. Punjab defeated Baroda by 20 runs in a run-fest at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

Assam's journey to the semi-finals was awe-inspiring with their young and bold captain Riyan Parag leading from the front. He finished the tournament with 510 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 182.97. The 21-year-old became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to hit seven fifties in a row.

A total of 13 centuries were recorded in SMAT 2023, which is the joint-most with the 2018-19 SMAT season. Let's take a look at the top five knocks of this season below.

#5 Abhishek Sharma 112 vs Andhra

Abhishek Sharma's destructive batting caused mayhem in the Andhra bowling unit on October 17 in Ranchi. The southpaw played a belligerent knock of 112 runs from 51 balls to propel Punjab to post the highest score in the tournament history - 275/6.

Sharma belted nine boundaries and as many sixes with his strike rate surging at 219.60 when he was dismissed in the 16th over.

#4 Ricky Bhui 104 vs Punjab

Ricky Bhui's knock was a counterattack in response to Abhishek's assault against the Andhra bowlers. Unlike Punjab, Bhui lacked a big partnership to aim for the mammoth run-chase.

Although Andhra lost by 105 runs, Bhui's remarkable 52-ball unbeaten century helped them to cross 150 after they were reeling 27/4 inside the powerplay overs. Bhui hit nine sixes and six fours on his way to his second T20 hundred.

#3 Tilak Varma 121* vs Baroda

With the opportunity given to lead Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Tilak Varma showed maturity in his batting, extending his stay till the end of the innings. After scoring one 50+ score in his first four innings, Tilak wreaked havoc in the Baroda camp.

Batting at No.3 for Hyderabad, the southpaw smashed 121 off 69 balls. His knock was laced by 16 boundaries and four sixes, propeling his side to 186/6. Tilak scored 65 percent of Hyderabad's total runs, but his ton went in vain after Baroda chased the target in 18.2 overs.

#2 Subhranshu Senapati 119 vs Assam

Odisha started their 2023-24 domestic campaign on a terrific note with an 11-run win over Assam in their opening game at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Inspired by former skipper Subhranshu Senapati's 54-ball 119, Odisha compiled a commendable total of 226/2 on a pitch conducive to strokeplay. Subhranshu carted 10 fours and eight sixes to complete his maiden T20 ton and was also involved in a 199-run stand with opener Sandeep Pattnaik (87).

#1 Anmolpreet Singh 113 vs Baroda

It was the summit clash between Punjab and two-time SMAT champions Baroda. Punjab lost their seasoned in-form batter Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck. They looking for their elusive title in the shortest format of domestic cricket and Prabhsimran Singh joined his opening partner back in the dugout.

Punjab needed someone to lead them to a formidable total and that's where Anmolpreet Singh turned as their hero. The 25-year-old first put on 62 runs with skipper Mandeep Singh before joining forces with Nehal Wadhera. The duo bludgeoned the Baroda bowlers in the last five overs, adding 84 runs to finish at 223/4.

Anmolpreet was ran out in the final over, but the destruction was already done with the Punjab No.3 blazing 113 runs off 61 balls with 10 fours and six sixes.

Consequently, Punjab went on to lift their maiden title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Anmolpreet was adjudged player of the match.