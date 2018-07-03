Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 performers for India A in the England tri-series

Karthik Ramalingam
ANALYST
633   //    03 Jul 2018, 03:30 IST

India A has clinched the recently concluded tri-series involving England Lions and Windies A, by comfortably beating the former by 5 wickets in the final. Strong performances throughout the series with several players making vital contributions paved way for the young team to lay hands on the trophy. Under the astute mentorship of Rahul Dravid, Shreyas Iyer and his boys worked together as a well-oiled unit and made light work of their opponents.

Let us take a look at some promising performers from the series, which hold them in right stead given the long season ahead for the Indian national team

#5 Shubman Gill


Gill has developed into a reliable bet at No.3

Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has made all the right moves in his nascent career, and the recent series has once again enhanced his growing stature. Batting at No.3, Gill scored 187 runs in the 4 matches he played, making vital contributions in crunch situations. He has the innate ability to switch gears seamlessly, making him a tough customer to bowl at. With a slew of matches coming India's way, Gill must surely be under the selector's radar and will be looking to make an immediate impact when he gets the nod.

#4 Prithvi shaw


Shaw's abilities are going from strength to strength

Prithvi Shaw's ever-growing reputation right from the U-19 World Cup never seems to stop, as the diminutive batsman has been racking consistent scores ever since. Although he managed only 151 runs in the 4 matches he played, the century against Windies A was a class apart, as he dazzled playing some exquisite strokes en route his ton. Shaw is a technically solid batsman, and with experience, he will surely develop into a batting mainstay for India in the near future.



Page 1 of 2 Next
