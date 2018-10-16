Top 5 players in limited-overs cricket at present

Limited Overs cricket has taken the world by storm and is easily more popular than Test cricket. Games can change within a minute and a team which was written off and can make a comeback in an over or two.

There many top-notch players who play the sport and all of them have found success in LOIs, and in this article, we shall have a look at the top 5 players in LOI's at present.

Note: Only international cricket has been taken into account, T20 leagues haven't been considered. David Warner and Steve Smith haven't been considered since they have been suspended for the time being.

#5 Ben Stokes

The Englishman is often considered as the best all-rounder in the world at present and that not many have the ability he has. Without a doubt, those statements are true and he offers a lot of services to a team. An aggressive batsman who can win games on his own, a seam bowler who has the knack of picking up wickets at crucial junctures of the game and an acrobatic fielder who will save a few runs on the field.

The New Zealand-born cricketer is easily one of the most valuable assets in international cricket and is a match winner. If he has an off day with the bat, he will turn up with the ball and vice-versa. If he has a good day in all the departments, the opposition is going to end up on the wrong side of things.

He has scored over 2000 runs in 81 innings and picked up 68 wickets, having bowled on 71 occasions. A utility cricketer indeed!

#4 Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai-born cricketer has been a phenomenal player for India and is a nightmare for opposition bowlers. He has the ability to go hammer and tongs from ball one or be sedate and lay the foundation for others to come. He forms a part of superb top-3 India has in the limited overs format and has been a key figure in their success in the recent past.

Hitman, as he is fondly called, is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket and scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka in a game, a record in the ODI format of the game. The Mumbai Indians' skipper has also scored three centuries in T20Is and is the joint holder of that record, along with New Zealand's Colin Munro.

He has scored more than 9000 runs at a healthy strike rate and merits a spot on the list.

