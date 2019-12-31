Top 5 run-scorers in Tests in 2019

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Joe Root(left) and Ben Stokes(right)

Team India finished 2019 without losing a Test series and remained unbeaten throughout the year. Contrary to 2018, India played most of the test matches at home this year and continued its unprecedented dominance in home conditions.

The cricketing universe has witnessed some engrossing and alluring Test matches in 2019 which demonstrated the true entertainment provided by Test cricket. Sri Lanka's incredible victory against South Africa at Durban and Australia's shocking defeat against England were the two such Test matches that act as an alibi to the aforementioned statement.

Kusal Perera(153*) played arguably one of the best Test innings of all time and was the chief architect behind Sri Lanka's monumental victory against South Africa. Ben Stokes(135*) played his best Test innings to date and single-handedly took the English team home at Headingley after his team was bundled out for 67 runs in the first innings of the Test.

Apart from these spectacular individual performances, we have seen some consistent performances from several stalwarts and upcoming cricketers. So in this slideshow, we will look at some of the batsmen who have been consistently performing right from the start of this year.

Let's take a look at the members of the top ten of this list:

#10 Joe Denly(ENG) - 651 runs

#9 Quinton de Kock(SA) - 713 runs

#8 David Warner(AUS) - 725 runs

#7 Travis Head(AUS) - 742 runs

#6 Mayank Agarwal(IND) - 754 runs

#5 Ben Stokes (ENG) - 821 runs

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes had a phenomenal year with the bat as he played two career-defining knocks, one each in Test and ODI cricket. His match-winning performances in the 2019 World Cup final match and 3rd Ashes Test have shown his true potential to the cricketing universe.

In 11 matches he played this year, he has scored 821 runs at an impressive average of 45.61, including 2 centuries and 4 fifties with the highest score of 135* against Australia in the Ashes.

He mostly batted at the number 5 position in the English batting line up and lent some credibility to the inexperienced middle order. On numerous occasions, he stitched up useful partnerships with the tail-enders and resurrected England's position in the Test match.

