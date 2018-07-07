Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Sourav Ganguly moments in cricket

meit sampat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
561   //    07 Jul 2018, 17:10 IST

India's opening batsman Saurav Ganguly hits out of
Sourav Ganguly was one of India's most successful captains

Sourav Ganguly, also known as Dada played 113 Tests for India and scored 7212 runs at an average of 42.17. The left-hander from Kolkata captained India in 49 Test matches and led India to a win in 21 of the said 49 Tests.

Dada represented India in 311 ODIs and scored 11363 runs at an impressive average of 41.02 and captained India in 147 ODIs. and winning 76 of them. 

Dada captained India in 2000 when the team was going through turbulent times following the match-fixing incident. Dada transformed Indian cricket and it was under his tenure as a captain that India started winning Test matches abroad which was a rarity until the start of the millennium. On the eve of Ganguly's 46th birthday, here is a look at the top 5 Dadagiri moments during Dada’s illustrious career.

#5 Century on debut at Lords followed by another ton at Trent Bridge

Sourav Ganguly of India during his debut century
Sourav Ganguly scored a century on debut against England at Lord's

Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut against England at Lord's in 1996 and became the first Indian and only the third cricketer in the world to score a hundred on debut at Lord's.

Carrying on his good form, Dada scored another hundred in the next Test played at Trent Bridge and announced his arrival in international cricket.

Dada, playing against a strong bowling attack comprising of Domnic Cork, Allan Mullaly, Peter Martin and Chris Lewis looked completely at ease.The pace, bounce, swing, alien conditions did not affect Ganguly and he dominated the English bowling attack. 

A new legend was born in Indian cricket who was destined for many great innings and achievements for Indian cricket. 

Sourav Ganguly
