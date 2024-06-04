Top 5 spells by a South African bowler in men's T20 World Cups ft. Anrich Nortje

South Africa started their T20 World Cup 2024 on a winning note, with a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Monday, June 3, in New York. Anrich Nortje stole the show with the best-ever figures of 4/7 by a Proteas bowler in the T20 World Cups to decimate Sri Lanka.

Apart from Nortje, a few other bowlers have helped South Africa ace crunch moments with their immaculate performances in the past. On that note, let's take a look at the best five figures by a South African bowler in the tournament's history.

#5 Morne Morkel & Dale Steyn - 4/17

In the T20 World Cup 2007, Morne Morkel produced an impressive performance against New Zealand to help the team secure a six-wicket victory. The lanky pacer took the key wickets of the top order to finish with figures of 4/17 as the Blackcaps posted 153/8 on the board. In response, South Africa sealed the chase in the last over, with Justin Kemp (89* off 56) as the top batter.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn's figures of 4/17 paved the way for the Proteas to win a thriller by two runs against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2014. Batting first, South Africa compiled a total of 170, with a key contribution from JP Duminy (86* off 43).

Along with four wickets and a crucial run-out, Steyn defended seven runs off the final over, which resulted in the Kiwi team getting restricted to 168/8.

#4 Jacques Kallis - 4/15 vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2012

In T20 World Cup 2012, Jacques Kallis's impressive figures of 4/15 helped South Africa to restrict Zimbabwe to a paltry total of 93. The talented pacer broke Zimbabwe's back by dismissing key middle-order batters.

Thereafter, Richard Levi (50*) and Hashim Amla (32*) stitched an unbeaten stand to secure a 10-wicket victory for South Africa.

#3 Wayne Parnell - 4/13 vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2009

The 2009 edition saw Wayne Parnell playing a key role in making sure South Africa prevailed over West Indies at The Oval. Herschelle Gibbs (55) and Jacques Kallis (45) were the key run-scorers, as South Africa posted 183.

Then, Parnell took the key wickets of Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher to put the Caribbean team on the back foot. The left-arm pacer went on to finish with figures of 4/13, as West Indies could only manage 169 in their stipulated 20 overs.

#2 Anrich Nortje - 4/10 vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh saw Anrich Nortje producing a strong showing to secure a mammoth 104-run victory for South Africa in Sydney. Batting first, Rilee Rossouw (109) and Quinton de Kock (63) shone bright to boost Proteas to 205.

Then, Nortje took 4/10, with the prized scalp of skipper Shakib Al Hasan. He was supported well by Tabraiz Shamsi, with three scalps, as South Africa bundled out Bangladesh for 101.

#1 Anrich Nortje - 4/7 vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024

On June 3, Anrich Nortje wreaked havoc with supreme figures of 4/7 to stun Sri Lanka. His performance resulted in the Islanders getting all-out for 77, which is now their lowest score in the T20Is. Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each.

In response, South Africa lost four wickets but sealed the chase under 17 overs.

