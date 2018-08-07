Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 T20I batsmen with highest strike-rate

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
298   //    07 Aug 2018, 12:20 IST

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20
England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

T20 cricket has changed the whole scenario of international cricket. It is all about scoring big totals and chasing them. It tests the capability of a batsman under tough conditions in which a batsman has to maintain his strike rate a bit higher than usual. Batting strike is defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls played.

The higher the strike rate, the more effective a batsman is at scoring the runs quickly. In the T20 world, a batsman is determined by his strike rate. Let's have a look at the Top 5 batsmen with Highest Strike rates.

5) KL Rahul - 155.01

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

KL Rahul, an Indian batsman who has played 19 T20 matches, out of which he appeared in 17 innings so far, has scored 696 runs with an average of 49.71 with a strike rate of 155.01. He has also scored two centuries along with four half centuries. His personal best is 110*.

4) Evin Lewis - 157.44

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

Evin Lewis, this Carribean batsman has played 17 T20 matches, out of which he appeared in 17 innings so far, has scored 529 runs with an average of 33.06 with a strike rate of 157.44. He has also scored two centuries along with three half-centuries. His personal best is 125*.

3) Aaron Finch - 161.53

England v Australia - 4th Royal London ODI

Aaron Finch, an Austrailian batsman who has played 42 T20 matches, out of which he appeared in 42 innings so far, has scored 1596 runs with an average of 45.60 with a strike rate of 161.53.

He has also scored two centuries along with nine half centuries. His personal best is 172. His top knock of 172, is the second in the list after Chris Gayle's 175* in the T20 format.

2) Glenn Maxwell - 163.31

England v Australia - 2nd Royal London ODI

Glenn Maxwell, an Austrailian batsman who has played 49 T20 matches out of which he appeared in 43 innings so far, has scored 1153 runs with an average of 32.94 with a strike rate of 163.31. He has also scored two centuries along with four half centuries. His personal best is 145*.

1) Colin Munro - 163.59

New Zealand v England 1st ODI

Colin Munro, this Kiwi batsman has played 45 T20 matches out of which he appeared in 42 innings so far, has scored 1173 runs with an average of 33.51 with a strike rate of 163.59. He has also scored three centuries along with seven half centuries. His personal best is 109*.

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
