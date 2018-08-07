Top 5 T20I batsmen with highest strike-rate

Arnav Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 298 // 07 Aug 2018, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

T20 cricket has changed the whole scenario of international cricket. It is all about scoring big totals and chasing them. It tests the capability of a batsman under tough conditions in which a batsman has to maintain his strike rate a bit higher than usual. Batting strike is defined as the number of runs scored per 100 balls played.

The higher the strike rate, the more effective a batsman is at scoring the runs quickly. In the T20 world, a batsman is determined by his strike rate. Let's have a look at the Top 5 batsmen with Highest Strike rates.

5) KL Rahul - 155.01

KL Rahul, an Indian batsman who has played 19 T20 matches, out of which he appeared in 17 innings so far, has scored 696 runs with an average of 49.71 with a strike rate of 155.01. He has also scored two centuries along with four half centuries. His personal best is 110*.

4) Evin Lewis - 157.44

Evin Lewis, this Carribean batsman has played 17 T20 matches, out of which he appeared in 17 innings so far, has scored 529 runs with an average of 33.06 with a strike rate of 157.44. He has also scored two centuries along with three half-centuries. His personal best is 125*.

3) Aaron Finch - 161.53

Aaron Finch, an Austrailian batsman who has played 42 T20 matches, out of which he appeared in 42 innings so far, has scored 1596 runs with an average of 45.60 with a strike rate of 161.53.

He has also scored two centuries along with nine half centuries. His personal best is 172. His top knock of 172, is the second in the list after Chris Gayle's 175* in the T20 format.

2) Glenn Maxwell - 163.31

Glenn Maxwell, an Austrailian batsman who has played 49 T20 matches out of which he appeared in 43 innings so far, has scored 1153 runs with an average of 32.94 with a strike rate of 163.31. He has also scored two centuries along with four half centuries. His personal best is 145*.

1) Colin Munro - 163.59

Colin Munro, this Kiwi batsman has played 45 T20 matches out of which he appeared in 42 innings so far, has scored 1173 runs with an average of 33.51 with a strike rate of 163.59. He has also scored three centuries along with seven half centuries. His personal best is 109*.