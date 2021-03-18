Top 5 Test upsets of the 2010s

West Indies recently pulled off a stunning upset in the first Test of their two-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram. After having conceded a lead of 171 runs in the first innings, they came back to chase down a target of 395.

It was a massive win for West Indies considering it came in the subcontinent, where their recent record hadn't been up to the mark. Results like these add to the beauty of the game, and make it even more interesting to follow.

The previous decade saw quite a few such upsets, where the underdogs were able to script a win over stronger opponents.

Let’s take a look at the Top 5 Test upsets of 2010s

#1 Australia vs Bangladesh, 2017:

Bangla Tiger: Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangaldesh secure a 20-run victory against Australia

Bangladesh, in the mid 2010s, had shown a lot of promise. They beat India, Pakistan and South Africa in ODIs at home, reached the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-finals and even won a Test against England.

But Australia remained a formidable opponent in these conditions. They had the experience of recent tours of Sri Lanka and India, and the services of a world-class spinner in Nathan Lyon.

The first Test of the two-match series in Dhaka saw Bangladesh bat first and put up 260 on the board. Australia were in trouble at 33 for 4 but some timely contributions from the middle and lower order helped them to 217.

Nathan Lyon picked up a six-for in the second innings as Bangladesh set Australia a target of 265. At one stage it seemed David Warner, with assistance from Steve Smith, was running away with the game.

However, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan trapped Warner leg before and it was all downhill for Australia from there on. Bangladesh eventually won the game by 20 runs.

#2 England vs West Indies, 2017:

Champion: Shai Hope helped West Indies win the Test against England

Before the three-Test series in 2017, West Indies had last won a Test in England in 2000. England, on the other hand, came into the series on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over South Africa. Expectedly, the first Test resulted in a resounding win for England.

The second Test at Headingley, however, had West Indies on top from the start. They bowled England out for 258 and took a first-innings lead of 169 on the back of Shai Hope’s 147.

England fought back in the second innings, scoring 490 runs. Staring at a target of 322, things seemed difficult for West Indies on the final day. But Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite batted valiantly to ensure that the visitors crossed the line with five wickets in hand.

#3 Pakistan vs West Indies, 2016:

Undefeated: Kraigg Brathwaite returns after scoring an unbeaten centry in the Sharjah Test

West Indies had a tough few months in the lead up to this series. They lost to Australia home and away, India at home and Sri Lanka away.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were playing in their fortress, UAE, where even top sides like England and Australia had not won a Test in recent tours. While there was a semblance of fight from the West Indies in the first two Tests, Pakistan were able to overcome their resistance.

In the third Test of the series played in Sharjah, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Despite early setbacks, they were placed well at 230 for 4, before Bishoo triggered a collapse. They were bowled out for 281.

On the back of Kraigg Brathwaite’s unbeaten 142, West Indies took a first-innings lead of 56 runs. Captain Jason Holder led from the front with a five-for in the second innings to restrict Pakistan to 208.

A tricky target of 153 was achieved with five wickets in hand.

#4 Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2013:

Fourth innings hero: Tendai Chatara, here seen in 2015 Cricket World Cup, took a crucial five-for to win the Harare Test

Zimbabwe were handed a rare two-Test series against a top-ranked nation in 2013. Pakistan were coming off a successful tour of the West Indies and did well in the first Test against Zimbabwe to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second Test, the hosts decided to bat first after winning the toss. They put up a decent first-innings total of 294. Pakistan were then bowled out for 230, giving Zimbabwe a decent lead to work on.

Zimbabwe managed 199, handing Pakistan a 264-run target. But the visitors missed out by 24 runs, despite an unbeaten 79 by Misbah-Ul-Haq. This was a huge upset given how little cricket Zimbabwe were playing in those days.

#5 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2019:

Ecstatic: Kusal Perera after pulling off the impossible

Sri Lanka had just one Test victory in South Africa before the 2019 series began. They ended with three by the time it ended.

South Africa, put in to bat by Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in the first Test, accumulated 235 runs in the first innings. Sri Lankan batsmen, in reply, could manage just 191 against the likes of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. The hosts' 259 in the second innings meant Sri Lanka were left to chase 304.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side lost wickets at regular intervals, crumbling to 226 for 9. A comfortable win for South Africa was on the cards. However, no. 11 Vishwa Fernando stood strong alongside Kusal Perera, whose 200-ball-153 helped Sri Lanka complete an unimaginable win.