Top 5 US Open grand slam winners of all time

The tennis season has been extremely exciting so far. The first three Grand Slams of the year, namely the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon were won by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

These superstars, along with 125 others are getting ready to take part in the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, which begins on August 27.

The first edition of the US Open took place in 1968. Before that, the tournament was known as the US National Championships. Since the Open Era, we have seen numerous winners. However, since 2008, nobody has been able to defend the title.

This year's tournament will be the first time that Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, and Wawrinka, all take part in the same tournament this year.

While Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer are the favourites to win the tournament, Murray and Wawrinka are making a comeback from injury and are looking to get their form back.

With the US Open set to begin soon, let's take a look at the Top 5 US Open Grand Slam winners of all time in the men's category.

#5 Rafael Nadal - 3 titles

The defending champion this year has won the US Open on three occasions - 2010, 2013, and 2017. He is currently the world no. 1 and a win at the US Open will almost guarantee him the year ending world no. 1 spot.

Nadal has enjoyed most success at the US Open after the French Open, of course. Out of the 6 titles outside Roland Garros, Nadal has won 3 at the US Open, 2 at Wimbledon, and 1 at the Australian Open.

Out of the three titles he has, he defeated Novak Djokovic twice, in 2010 and 2013. In 2017, he defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson in straight sets.

