Top 6 wicket-takers for Afghanistan in ODIs

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Sep 2018, 23:04 IST

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast
Rashid Khan is a star of Afghanistan cricket

Although Afghanistan are comparatively new to the international cricket, that does not prevent them from conjuring some exceptional performances in the limited overs format. Some good players are coming up in their side which augurs well for their future.

Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh on his 20th birthday during the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. He had also hit a blazing half-century in the same match. He has been a revelation in Afghanistan's bowling set up since 2015.

There have been other bowlers also who have taken heaps of wickets for Afghanistan and made the nation proud with their strong performances.

Let us have a look at the top 6 wicket takers for Afghanistan in ODIs:

#1 Rashid Khan

BBL - Strikers v Heat
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a fantastic young leg-spinner who has had an amazing start to his career. He recently became the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs. He has 116 wickets to date in only 51 matches.

Rashid's average is an astonishing 14.47 and has given away runs at an economy of only 3.90. He has taken four 5 wicket hauls in ODIs. His best bowling spell was against the West Indies against whom he took 7/18.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Australia v Afghanistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi has been a top performer for Afganistan for many years since his ODI debut in 2009. His is a right-arm off break bowler.

Nabi has scalped 112 wickets in 105 matches. He has taken his wickets at an average of 31.65 and possess a very good economy of 4.25. His best bowling figure is 4/30 against Ireland in 2017.

#3 Dawlat Zadran

Australia v Afghanistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Dawlat Zadran

Dawlat Zadran is a top fast bowler for the Afganistan team. He has the ability to generate good pace and bowls with a good line and length.

In his 72 match career, he has taken 98 wickets. His wickets have come at an average of 29.73. He has three 4 wicket hauls to his name in ODIs.

