3 best performers for South Africa in T20 series win against the West Indies

South Africa defeated the Windies in a closely fought series on Saturday (July 3). The visitors lost the first match of the series but bounced back to win the next two. The Windies, led by Kieron Pollard, won the fourth game to keep the series alive, but the Proteas held their nerves to win the series 3-2.

Fifth T20I report 👇#WIvSA https://t.co/QmCQ0Rzxkc — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2021

In a series where everyone contributed for South Africa at different phases, some of the players stood out throughout the five-match series. They helped their side defy the odds and beat the current T20 World Cup holders.

Here's a look at the 3 top performers for the Proteas in the T20I series win against the Men in Maroon.

#3 Quinton de Kock

de Kock had a tour to remember against the West Indies

Quinton de Kock had a phenomenal tour of the West Indies. He carried his spectacular form from the Test series into the T20I series and scored three consecutive fifties. Overall, de Kock recorded 255 runs in five matches at an average of 51 and finished the series as the leading run scorer.

QDK also completed 10,000 runs in his international career for South Africa during the series. Skipper Temba Bavuma will be extremely impressed with his star wicket-keeper's batting performance as an opener.

Quinton de Kock pulls Kieron Pollard for four runs to reach his seventh half-century in his 50th match 👏 @OfficialCSA have pushed on to 131/3 from 15 overs.#WIvSA | https://t.co/CRRlvdBFGk pic.twitter.com/q9P9eIbAL6 — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2021

#2 George Linde

The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder from South Africa had a dream series against the Windies. Although he picked up only six wickets in five matches, George Linde was extremely economical and kept the opposition on a leash.

He also formed a successful pair with Tabraiz Shamsi to tie down the explosive batsmen in the Windies line-up. Linde was a live-wire in the field too and the remarkable start to his international career was on full display as he repeatedly impressed during the series.

🏏 What a series George Linde is having with the ball in hand



📹 Full highlights https://t.co/lILiUr8Xkg#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/oS4M5NvYUN — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 2, 2021

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi is the Player of the Series against the West Indies 🌟



In five T20Is, he didn't concede more than 27 in a single game against the likes of Gayle, Lewis, Simmons, Pollard, Russell, Pooran and Hetmyer.



No.1 T20I bowler for a reason 👑 pic.twitter.com/50JZurtKPh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 3, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi was brilliant throughout the series. The No. 1 ranked T20I bowler bowled 20 overs across the five matches and conceded just 80 runs against the Windies. Shamsi exposed the weaknesses of the Windies batsmen in playing spin and often left them dumbfounded with his left-arm spin.

The West Indies' power hitters seemed clueless most of the time as he and Linde hunted as a pair to dry up the runs and lead South Africa to a series victory. Shamsi deservingly won the Player of the Series award for his exploits.

