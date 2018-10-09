×
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history

Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
328   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:39 IST

India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

In every global sport, the World Cup or the World Championships is the pinnacle of competition for every top-notch sportsman. Every sportsman dreams of winning a World Cup with their respective team or becoming a World Champion to complete their sporting resume. We have seen global sporting icons like Pele, Maradona, Usain Bolt, Lin Dan, Michael Schumacher and Valentino Rossi who have become all-time greats of their sport winning the World Cup or World Championships.

In cricket, ODI legends of the sport like Sir Vivian Richards, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni to name a few have achieved glittering success by the becoming World Cup winners in their stellar ODI careers.

Batting maestros like Sachin, Lara, Ponting and AB De Villiers always stepped up their game at the ICC World Cups by scoring match-winning tons for their nations. Likewise, world-class bowlers like Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Curtly Ambrose, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan and Allan Donald bowled some sensational match-winning spells to turn around games in favour of their nations. A hundred or a five-wicket haul in a World Cup definitely ranks as one of the most satisfying achievements in a cricketer’s life.

With every edition of the World Cup, the best batsman of their generation have tried to top the run-scoring charts to win the race for being awarded the best batsman of the showpiece event. It is a matter of great honour that India’s Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time run-scoring list at the World Cups. Besides Sachin, there have been a couple of other batting heavyweights who scored heavily for India in the previous editions of the World Cups.

Indian cricket has been blessed with some world-class players like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni who have produced match-winning performances to help India win the ICC World Cup in 1983 and 2011.

So it would be interesting to compile a list of the top ten run scorers for India at the World Cups. Before we run through the list, honourable mentions to those Indian cricketers who have scored more than 400 runs.

Indian cricketers with 400 or more runs in World Cups

Kris Srikkanth 521

MS Dhoni 507

Navjot Sidhu 454

Shikhar Dhawan 412


Gautam Lalotra
ANALYST
A die hard sports enthusiasts who lives, breathes and sleeps sports . From Federer's finesse with the tennis racquet to Messi's magic with football to Virat's mastery with the willow, the exploits of the modern day sporting greats keeps me enamored to the television screen. From the Centre Court at Wimbledon to the 'Mecca of Cricket' at Lords, battles between sporting heavyweights at the highest level keeps me intrigued. I love to capture path breaking moments and express my love for the game through my pieces of writing.
