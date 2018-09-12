Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers

This time, Asia Cup will be played between six nations in UAE, where five teams were already decided and the sixth team had to play qualifiers to qualify for the Asia Cup. The qualifiers, which was played in Malaysia included countries like Oman, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, UAE and Hong Kong. The final was played between UAE and Hong Kong.

It was a rain-curtailed match, which reduced the 50 overs match into 24 overs contest. Batting first, UAE made 176 runs courtesy of 51 balls 79 runs scored by Ashfaq Ahmed. However, it was due to Aizaz Khan’s five-wicket haul, which restricted UAE to this total.

In reply, Hong Kong achieved the target in 23.3 overs with three balls remaining and qualified for the Asia Cup. It was a close final, which UAE could have won and then it could have been a good feeling for them of playing against strong countries at their home but unfortunately, it will remain a dream. Therefore, with Hong Kong qualifying, they will play India and Pakistan in group A. The other group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

We are all aware of the players from these countries except for Hong Kong. Therefore, this article covers the three best players of Hong Kong from the Asia Cup Qualifiers, of which other teams should make a note.

#3 Anshuman Rath

Anshuman Rath is a 20 years old young left-handed opening batsman and skipper of the team Hong Kong, who can also keep behind the wickets. He succeeded in giving a good start against UAE in the league game, where he and his teammate Babar Hayat scored 102 and 107 respectively.

Rath also made a match-winning half-century in a low scoring match against Nepal for which he got the Man of the Match award. He was the fourth highest run-getter in the qualifiers with 209 runs at an average of 42.

