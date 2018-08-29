Trademark Shots of Cricketers

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 322 // 29 Aug 2018, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket is considered as the gentleman's game and is one of the most watched sport around the globe. Its popularity has risen with the advent of the shorter version of the game. The things that make a batsman memorable is the style and grace in his batting. It is something which every young cricketer tries to emulate.

Here we bring you some of those particular shots that made the player popular among the fans.

#1 Douglas Marillier - Marillier Scoop

Marillier played a unique shot by shuffling across the off-stump and guiding the low full-toss over the keeper's head to the boundary line. He was certainly one of the earliest batsmen to popularize this shot.

#2 Sourav Ganguly - Off Drive

Sourav Ganguly was one of the world's leading batsmen and also one of the greatest captains India had. He was especially prolific through the off side, which earned him the nickname "God of the Off Side".

#3 David Warner - Switch Hit

Warner effectively changes from a right-hander to a left-hander just before the ball is delivered by the bowler to execute the shot. This stance has been compared to switch-hitting in baseball.

1 / 3 NEXT