Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Trailer - The Movie: Virat Kohli all set to make another debut after 10 years 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Rumors
1.19K   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:05 IST

What's the story?

Virat Kohli made an announcement through Twitter that he will be making another debut after 10 years with Trailer - The Movie. In the poster released by Kohli on Twitter, the Indian skipper was seen donning a superhero-esque avatar. The poster also says that Trailer - The Movie will be releasing on 28th September 2018. The date also marks the release day of his wife Anushka Sharma's movie Sui Dhaaga.

The ace cricketer's tweet read "Another debut after 10 years, can’t wait! #TrailerTheMovie trailerthemovie.com”"

In case you didn't know:

After a tiring tour of England, the Indian captain was given a break from international cricket and was not included in the Indian squad playing Asia Cup. Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian side in the Asia Cup and the team has been performing exceedingly well in the tournament.

During the England Test series, Virat Kohli was suffering from a back strain and did not take the field for sometime during the second Test at Lords. With an availability of a week's gap between the second and the third test, Virat was ready for the third match and eventually ended the series as the highest run-getter.

A break from international cricket is what he thoroughly deserves and all the Indian cricket fans will hope that he will be fit and raring to go once he is back in the side.

Heart of the matter:

Virat Kohli has starred in many ads in recent times with his most famous ad being the one with Anushka Sharma for Maanyavar. After taking a look at the advertisements that he featured in one has to agree that he will good on the silver screen.

Even with the poster saying that Trailer The Movie is set to release on 28th of this month, there is no actual clarity on what it will turn out to be. This has created a lot of interest and confusion among the fans on Twitter.

Final say:

If Virat Kohli is actually entering Bollywood all we can do hope that he aces the entertainment industry too. However, it might not be right to get too excited as Trailer The Movie can be a short film or an ad for his brand Wrogn. Incidentally, the poster mentions that Trailer The Movie is made by Wrogn Productions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket and Glamour Virat Kohli Net Worth
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Kohli's Khel Ratna questioned, Indian star to make...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: A statistical analysis
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was rested in recent times
RELATED STORY
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can become the next Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Virat Kohli knocks against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli must be ready to do a Dhoni to Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli, shall we pause?
RELATED STORY
India's chances in Asia Cup 2018 without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: The best possible XI of India without...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Today
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Today
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us