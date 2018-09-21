Trailer - The Movie: Virat Kohli all set to make another debut after 10 years

Virat Kohli made an announcement through Twitter that he will be making another debut after 10 years with Trailer - The Movie. In the poster released by Kohli on Twitter, the Indian skipper was seen donning a superhero-esque avatar. The poster also says that Trailer - The Movie will be releasing on 28th September 2018. The date also marks the release day of his wife Anushka Sharma's movie Sui Dhaaga.

The ace cricketer's tweet read "Another debut after 10 years, can’t wait! #TrailerTheMovie trailerthemovie.com”"

After a tiring tour of England, the Indian captain was given a break from international cricket and was not included in the Indian squad playing Asia Cup. Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian side in the Asia Cup and the team has been performing exceedingly well in the tournament.

During the England Test series, Virat Kohli was suffering from a back strain and did not take the field for sometime during the second Test at Lords. With an availability of a week's gap between the second and the third test, Virat was ready for the third match and eventually ended the series as the highest run-getter.

A break from international cricket is what he thoroughly deserves and all the Indian cricket fans will hope that he will be fit and raring to go once he is back in the side.

Virat Kohli has starred in many ads in recent times with his most famous ad being the one with Anushka Sharma for Maanyavar. After taking a look at the advertisements that he featured in one has to agree that he will good on the silver screen.

Even with the poster saying that Trailer The Movie is set to release on 28th of this month, there is no actual clarity on what it will turn out to be. This has created a lot of interest and confusion among the fans on Twitter.

If Virat Kohli is actually entering Bollywood all we can do hope that he aces the entertainment industry too. However, it might not be right to get too excited as Trailer The Movie can be a short film or an ad for his brand Wrogn. Incidentally, the poster mentions that Trailer The Movie is made by Wrogn Productions.